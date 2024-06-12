All your Game 3 questions from the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks NBA finals media day answered

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics held a media day ahead of Game 3 of their 2024 NBA Finals series in the state of Texas as the series shifts to the Lone Star State for Wednesday (June 12) night’s contest. And to answer your questions about everything she saw and heard there, Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell sat down to do another live Q & A session on all things Game 3 media day.

She chatted about what Celtics and Mavericks coaches and players had to say at it, and Noa also shared on-the-ground updates about the most important issues regarding the series as they unfolded.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what she had to say!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire