Game 27 preview | Iowa at No. 12 Illinois; 1:15 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24—Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the matchup between the Illini and Hawkeyes as the Illini try to avoid their first losing streak in Big Ten play:

Lineups

No. 12 Illinois (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)

Starters

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 15.5 Waupun, Wis.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 22.1 Chicago

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 6.8 Saginaw, Mich.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 10.4 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 12.3 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Shannon now ranks sixth nationally in scoring behind only Denver's Tommy Bruner (25.1 points), Purdue's Zach Edey (23.3 points), Southern Illinois' Xavier Johnson (22.8 points), Hofstra's Tyler Thomas (22.3 points) and Western Carolina's Vonterius Woolbright (22.2 points). The Illinois guard has averaged 30.3 points on 50/32/81 shooting in his last four games.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 6.8 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 5.2 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 6.7 Fort Wayne, Ind.

Iowa (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Tony Perkins Sr. 6-4 15.2 Indianapolis

G Josh Dix So. 6-5 7.4 Council Bluffs, Iowa

F Payton Sandfort Jr. 6-7 15.5 Waukee, Iowa

F Ben Krikke Gr. 6-9 14.2 Edmonton, Alberta

F Owen Freeman Fr. 6-10 10.9 Moline

FYI: Perkins scored just six total points in two games against Illinois during his freshman season at Iowa. Then averaged 16.5 points on 57 percent shooting in two games as a sophomore. Last year? Perkins went off for what's still a career-high 32 points as a junior, while shooting 73 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 94 percent at the free-throw line.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

F Patrick McCaffery R-Sr. 6-9 9.3 Iowa City, Iowa

F Ladji Dembele Fr. 6-8 1.9 Newark, N.J.

F Pryce Sandfort Fr. 6-6 2.6 Waukee, Iowa

Details

➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

➜ TV: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.

➜ Series: Illinois leads 90-77.

➜ Last meeting: Iowa won 81-79 on Feb. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

➜ FYI: Illinois has won its last three home games against Iowa. The most recent — a 74-72 victory on March 6, 2022 — helped the Illini clinch a share of the regular-season Big Ten title. Illinois' last home loss to the Hawkeyes was a 104-97 defeat on Jan. 11, 2018, in Brad Underwood's first season as the Illini coach. The Illini led by as many as 20 points late in the first half before being outscored 75-48 in the next 29 minutes.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Problem solving comes on the practice court

The game film for Illinois' 90-89 loss at Penn State on Wednesday night remained unwatched heading into Saturday's game against Iowa. Brad Underwood didn't see the point. The Illini coach said his team already knew what mistakes they made down the stretch that fueled the Nittany Lions' comeback. A rushed three-pointer. Trying to dribble through a full-court trap. Missed free throws. A late foul. "Those things are mental mistakes when you're not as dialed in as you need to be," Underwood said. "There was no need (to watch the film). Just mental breakdowns. Those are things we can look at in film all we want. We can talk about them all we want. We've got to solve them on the court."

Development has kept Iowa an offensive force

Player development is something Underwood values, so it's not a surprise when the Illinois coach shouts out Iowa counterpart Fran McCaffery for making that a priority for the Hawkeyes. Former Iowa stars Keegan and Kris Murray had just Western Illinois offers before landing in Iowa City, Iowa, and are now both in the NBA. Luka Garza was a backup on his AAU team and turned into a national player of the year winner. McCaffery has done something similar with Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort on this year's roster. "They have great freedom on on the offensive end," Underwood said. "They take and make hard shots. They do that as well as anybody in the league. They play fast. They're high possessions. They're a top 10-11 team offensively. It should be an exciting game."

Versatile Domask providing 'winning plays'

Iowa has a former Missouri Valley Conference star playing a key role this season in Ben Krikke. The Valparaiso transfer has started all 27 games for the Hawkeyes and is averaging 14.2 points on 54 percent shooting and hauling in five rebounds per game. So McCaffery has a good sense for what Illinois is getting from its own former MVC standout in Marcus Domask. "He gives them a versatile guy," McCaffery said of Domask, who is first in assists, second in scoring and fourth in rebounding for the Illini. "He's a 2,000-point scorer. He can play the point. He can play off guard. He can guard pretty much four positions. He's a veteran who doesn't rattle, typically, and makes plays, makes winning plays. He's made a difference on that team."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 12 Illinois 95, Iowa 90

The Illini have yet to lose back-to-back games this season. They've found a way in the wake of disappointment. Lose a close game at Tennessee? Blow out Colgate. Drop a home game to Maryland? Head to Michigan and crush the Wolverines. Struggle late at Michigan State? Beat the brakes off Michigan again. So the expectation after Wednesday's collapse at Penn State should be a bounce back against Iowa. Fresh off a road win at Michigan State, the Hawkeyes and their high-scoring offense could be a roadblock to Illinois' "get right" game. (N-G prediction record: 22-4)