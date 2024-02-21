Game 26 preview | No. 12 Illinois at Penn State; 5:30 p.m., Wednesday

Feb. 21—Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the matchup between the Illini and Nittany Lions:

Lineups

No. 12 Illinois (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten)

Starters

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 15.6 Waupun, Wis.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 21.4 Chicago

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 6.8 Saginaw, Mich.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 10.6 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 12.4 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Domask topped 2,000 career points with the 19 he scored in Illinois' 85-80 victory against Maryland. Of course, 80.6 percent of his 2,004 career points (and counting) were scored during his first four seasons at Southern Illinois. Domask's 1,615 points with the Salukis ranks ninth in that program's history.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 7.0 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 5.4 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 6.6 Fort Wayne, Ind.

Penn State (12-14, 6-9 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Ace Baldwin Jr. Sr. 6-1 14.0 Baltimore

G D'Marco Dunn Jr. 6-5 7.1 Tucson, Ariz.

G Nick Kern Jr. Jr. 6-6 8.2 St. Louis

F Zach Hicks Jr. 6-8 7.9 Camden, N.J.

F Qudus Wahab Gr. 6-11 9.0 Lagos, Nigeria

FYI: Wahab is faring better in his second stint in the Big Ten than his first. At least individually. Penn State is struggling similarly as a team in its first season with Mike Rhoades — just as Maryland did when Wahab played for the Terrapins in the 2021-22 season when Mark Turgeon was fired and Danny Manning finished out the year as interim coach. Wahab averaged 7.7 points on 56 percent shooting to go with 5.6 rebounds per game for Maryland. He's averaging 9.0 points and 7.6 rebounds and shooting 63 percent for the Nittany Lions.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Jameel Brown So. 6-4 4.6 Philadelphia

G/F Puff Johnson Sr. 6-8 6.0 Moon Township, Pa.

F Leo O'Boyle Gr. 6-7 1.8 Scranton, Pa.

Details

Site: Rec Hall (6,469); State College, Pa.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on BTN.

Series: Illinois leads 32-22.

Last meeting: Penn State won 79-76 on March 9, 2023, in the Big Ten tournament in Chicago to complete a three-game season sweep.

FYI: The last time Illinois played Penn State at Rec Hall, it put together an 83-65 victory in 1994 thanks to five players in double figures. Deon Thomas led the Illini with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and TJ Wheeler also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Illini could stand more defensive improvement

Illinois held Maryland to 34 percent shooting in the second half of Saturday's game in College Park, Md. The Terrapins still had the game tied with 51/2 minutes to play and kept it a one-possession game down to the wire because 15 Illinois fouls in the final 20 minutes led to Maryland making 16 of 20 free throws. That, mixed with Jahmir Young scoring effectively on anyone not named Terrence Shannon Jr., tempered the signs of defensive improvement shown earlier last week against Michigan. The Terrapins putting up 80 points in a loss means the Illini are giving up 80 points per game this month, which includes Michigan's 68-point effort. "Our fouling, we've got to get that stopped," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "The biggest piece of the game, they shot 34 percent the second half. That's what you have to do on the road. That's how you have to win."

'There's no question he's in his rhythm'

Shannon's four blocks Saturday against Maryland were one off the career-high five he swatted in mid-December against Colgate. That effort, combined with how he defended Young, was the type of impact Underwood has wanted from the veteran guard since he returned from suspension. The 27 points Shannon scored didn't hurt either, as he's averaged 25.4 points as a 45/34/85 shooter in his last five games. Only his three-point shooting hasn't returned to pre-suspension form when he was knocking down shots from deep at a 41 percent clip. "It took him a little bit of time to get in his rhythm," Illinois guard Marcus Domask said. Shannon averaged 13.3 points on 32/7/81 shooting in his first three games back. "There's no question he's in his rhythm now," Domask continued. "You can see it in his confidence driving the ball, shooting the ball and his communication."

In-season roster churn in 'Happy' Valley

Kanye Clary was one of just three players that stayed at Penn State when Micah Shrewsbury left to become Notre Dame's coach and Mike Rhoades was hired away from Virginia Commonwealth as his replacement. It worked out. For a while, at least. Clary didn't make the trip to for the Nittany Lions' 68-49 loss at Nebraska on Saturday, and news broke Monday afternoon he had been dismissed from the program. "Kanye is no longer with the team; coach's decision," Rhoades told reporters. " It came to a point where we're at that I made the decision as the head coach to move on. I'll leave it at that." Clary was Penn State's leading scorer at the time of his dismissal. He averaged 18.4 points as a starter, but came off the bench for his final three games after returning from injury and averaged just 5.3 points in nearly 13 fewer minutes per game.

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 12 Illinois 85, Penn State 69

Illinois gets a crack at the Nittany Lions in their "classic" arena — the first time Penn State has played at Rec Hall since 2015. Not letting that moment be overwhelming against one of the bottom-four teams in the Big Ten will be key in the Illini's pursuit of a Big Ten title. (N-G prediction record: 22-3)