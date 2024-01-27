Game 20 preview | Indiana at No. 10 Illinois; 2 p.m., Saturday

Jan. 27—Lineups

No. 10 Illinois (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 6.5 Saginaw, Mich.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 20.1 Chicago

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 15.1 Waupun, Wis.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 11.8 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 12.0 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Shannon's return from suspension meant a change in Illinois' rotation. The veteran guard's minutes were mostly split among the remaining players in what turned into a six-man rotation during his suspension. Now that Shannon is back on the court, Rodgers has seen his playing time drop to 14 minutes in Sunday's win against Rutgers and 16 in Wednesday's loss at Northwestern.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 7.5 Fort Wayne, Ind.

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 7.1 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 5.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Indiana (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Gabe Cupps Fr. 6-2 2.9 Dayton, Ohio

G Trey Galloway Sr. 6-5 10.6 Culver, Ind.

F Mackenzie Mgbako Fr. 6-8 10.8 Gladstone, N.J.

F Malik Reneau So. 6-9 16.5 Miami

C Kel'el Ware So. 7-0 14.2 North Little Rock, Ark.

FYI: Indiana coach Mike Woodson might have finally settled on a starting point guard. Maybe. For now. Xavier Johnson held that role at the beginning of the season before an early December foot injury sidelined him for seven games. Cupps filled in during that stretch before a healthy Johnson returned at the beginning of this month. That lasted just three games, though, with Cupps back in the saddle the last three games.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Xavier Johnson R-Sr. 6-3 7.8 Woodbridge, Va.

F Anthony Walker Sr. 6-8 6.5 Baltimore

G CJ Gunn So. 6-6 3.5 Indianapolis

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on Fox.

Series: Indiana leads 96-91.

Last meeting: Indiana won 71-68 on Feb. 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

FYI: Illinois has lost its last three games to Indiana, six of its last 10 and 12 of its last 20. The Illini's four-game winning streak that spanned the 2019-20 through 2021-22 seasons included three wins by single digits, including a 75-71 overtime victory at Indiana, and a 74-57 blowout on Feb. 5, 2022, at Indiana .

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Limiting scouting report mistakes

Brad Underwood again lamented his decision to shift to five-way switching defense at Northwestern on Wednesday night after playing more drop coverage in the first half during his pre-Indiana press conference Friday at State Farm Center. A film review of Wednesday's loss to the Wildcats, though, also revealed some scouting report mistakes that hurt Illinois defensively. Especially against Boo Buie. Underwood said Illinois' defensive scheme is what it is — an emphasis on limiting threes and forcing tough twos — but a few tweaks could be made and scouting report mistakes could be avoided. "Those are just mental lapses that can't happen," Illinois guard Marcus Domask said. "They hurt us. That loss hurt. I think we're all aware of the mistakes that we made, and I don't think we're going to make them going forward."

Finding rhythm from three-point range

Domask made 2 of 4 three-pointers in Wednesday's overtime loss at Northwestern. Seeing a pair fall was important. The veteran guard had missed all six of his attempts in the previous two games combined, had only made multiple three-pointers in three previous games and is shooting just 23.1 percent from beyond the arc this season. "Obviously, statistically wise, this is the worst I've shot really in my career," Domask said. "I just continue to get reps in and trust the work, but it was good to see them go down for sure." Illinois shot 11 of 24 from three-point range (45.8 percent) as a team against Northwestern, but both Domask and Underwood said they passed up more open looks.

Defending Indiana's sophomore standout

Malik Reneau arrived at Indiana last season as one of two five-star recruits among the Hoosiers' freshman class. Jalen Hood-Schifino carved out a primary role almost immediately. Reneau was more a complementary frontcourt piece behind All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Both Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis have moved on, leaving Reneau as Indiana's No. 1 option and scoring leader in a role he's grown into as a sophomore. "You've got to make his catches hard wherever he scores it," Underwood said. "He's got physicality. He's a guy that will shoot an occasional three, but he's probably most comfortable within the 15-foot range. He's a guy that's their priority. They go to him in various different looks. "

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 10 Illinois 84, Indiana 74

Saturday's showdown at State Farm Center counts as a "must-win" game for Illinois from the standpoint of needing to protect home court to remain a viable Big Ten title contender and also not losing consecutive games for the first time this season. There's a "can't-lose" quality about the matchup, too. Not only would a home loss — to Indiana no less — sting, but it would also add another Quad III loss to the Illini's résumé (N-G prediction record: 16-3).