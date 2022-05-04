After Game 2 win, Morant let Curry know he was right, this is going to be fun

After Game 1 — a Warriors win on the road — cameras caught Stephen Curry telling Ja Morant: We’re going to have some fun this series.

After Morant scored 47, took over at the end of Game 2 and evened the series, he returned the favor to Curry.

“I was able to return that message … saying the same thing,” Morant said via the Associated Press. “I always say, this is my favorite matchup playing against a guy like him, a great talent. Yeah, it’s going to be a battle.”

Ja Morant was more than happy to deliver this message to Steph 😅 pic.twitter.com/B4EFLCDLu7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2022

You’ve got to love the budding respectful rivalry between these two.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are developing a true rivalry — something all too rare in today’s NBA. There are the playful jibes like this, but also plenty of physical play and players ejected (some deserved and some not so deserved).

Game 3 is Saturday in San Francisco.

