Game 18 preview | Rutgers at No. 14 Illinois; Noon, Sunday

Jan. 21—Lineups

No. 14 Illinois (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 6.7 Saginaw, Mich.

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 14.9 Waupun, Wis.

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 7.7 Fort Wayne, Ind.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 11.4 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 11.3 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Hawkins' 3 of 5 three-point shooting in Thursday's 88-73 win at Michigan marked the eighth time in nine games games he's made multiple three-pointers, with last Sunday's home loss to Maryland the outlier. During that stretch, including an 0-fer against the Terrapins, Hawkins is shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 21.7 Chicago

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 6.5 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 6.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Rutgers (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Derek Simpson So. 6-3 9.7 Mount Laurel, N.J.

G Austin Williams Gr. 6-4 5.8 Roseland, N.J.

F Aundre Hyatt Sr. 6-6 12.3 Bronx, N.Y.

F Mowat Mag Sr. 6-7 11.4 Melbourne, Australia

C Clifford Omoruyi Sr. 6-11 10.2 Benin City, Nigeria

FYI: Mag was inserted back into the starting lineup on Dec. 9 — or as soon as he was cleared to return following last year's torn ACL. Williams is a more recent addition to the Scarlet Knights' starters, replacing Noah Fernandes the past three games. Williams certainly provides veteran experience to that group given he's on his fourth team in seven seasons after two years at Marist, three at Hartford and one at Florida International before he wound up at Rutgers.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Noah Fernandes Sr. 5-11 7.5 Mattapoisett, Mass.

G Gavin Griffiths Fr. 6-8 6.2 Simsbury, Conn.

G Jamichael Davis Fr. 6-2 5.0 Chattanooga, Tenn.

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.

Series: Illinois leads 12-4

Last meeting: Illinois won 76-58 on Dec. 2, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J.

FYI: Illinois has never lost to Rutgers at State Farm Center, with a 7-0 home record against the Scarlet Knights dating back to 2015. The December win at Jersey Mike's Arena snapped the Illini's three-game losing streak in Piscataway dating back to the 2017-18 season — Brad Underwood's first as Illinois coach.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Rodgers reminding Big Ten he can score

Ty Rodgers is used to it by now. Purdue using 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey to check the Illinois guard defensively — a successful move for the Boilermakers — has turned the rest of the Big Ten into copycats. Michigan State, Maryland and Michigan tried something similar with differing levels of success. Rodgers scored a career-high 15 points against the Spartans and matched that in Illinois' road win Thursday at Michigan. "It's taking what the defense is giving me," Rodgers said. "It's being able to get downhill, be aggressive and facilitate for my team. It's really just being aggressive, finding those angles and just being me. I think it's reminding everyone of who I am. I think everyone forgot I have an offensive game."

An emphasis on rebounding is still crucial

Quincy Guerrier had just six rebounds in Illinois' win against Michigan State. Then five in the loss to Maryland. The veteran Illini forward heard about it from coach Brad Underwood. It wasn't enough — especially after Guerrier had three straight double-doubles against Fairleigh Dickinson, Northwestern and Purdue. Guerrier took the prodding from Underwood in stride and pulled down 14 rebounds in Thursday's win at Michigan for his fourth double-double in six games and sixth of the season. "My mentality was to go get every rebound, and I think I did a pretty good job," Guerrier said. "Our rebounding allowed us to run in transition and get some easy buckets. That was key. Rebounding is about effort. It's about who's going to be the toughest guy to go get the rebound. That's what we did."

New-look Scarlet Knights since DecemberThe main difference between the Rutgers team Illinois played in December to start Big Ten play and the Rutgers team that coach Steve Pikiell will send out to start Sunday afternoon's game at State Farm Center? Size. The addition of 6-7 Mawot Mag and 6-4 Austin Williams gives the Scarlet Knights a bigger lineup. "(Mag) is one of the outstanding defenders in our league," Underwood said. "He is a guy that impacts them. ... We got 52 percent of our misses back in the first game. They haven't given up 26 percent since (in Big Ten play). They had (20) offensive rebounds against Nebraska the other night. As always, Pike does an unbelievable job. This is one of the top defensive teams in the country. They are every year. We expect to have to be better this Sunday than we were last Sunday."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 14 Illinois 81, Rutgers 72

What Illinois gets from Terrence Shannon Jr. in his first game back after what turned into a six-game suspension before it was reversed by judicial decree could have a real effect on Sunday's game. The Illini have been (mostly) rolling without their potential All-American guard. Does the level of play simply increase with Shannon back on the court? Is there an adjustment period as he's worked back in? Questions that will at least get early answers in a game where Illinois would have been clear favorites either way. (N-G prediction record: 15-2).