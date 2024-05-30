GAME 16: Royals' rally continues

May 30—Ten unanswered runs, a critical late-game review, a near-cycle and a fourth straight elimination game victory. All in front of a crowd of 1,214.

Those were just some of the highlights of the fourth-seeded Hope International Royals' 15-11 win over the second-seeded Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies in a final four game of the Avista NAIA World Series on Wednesday at Harris Field.

"I'm just excited for our team, our players," Hope International coach Larry Mahoney said. "I'm just happy for them."

The Royals and the Grizzlies were both fighting for their seasons but had very different paths of getting there.

Hope International lost its first game of the Series on Friday against No. 5 Reinhardt, but responded by beating Kansas Wesleyan, Indiana University Southeast, Arizona Christian and Georgia Gwinnett to clinch its spot in the championship game. The Grizzlies won their first two games against IU Southeast and Tennessee Wesleyan before falling to Reinhardt on Tuesday and Hope International on Wednesday.

There were two options: win and move forward to the Series championship game, or lose and watch a season come to an end.

Both teams did their best to try to move forward.

Cruz-ing through

Hope International second baseman JJ Cruz wasted no time making his mark on the game. In the top of the first with no outs and two runners on, the La Palma, Calif., product uncorked a three-run home run to right field to put the Royals up 3-0. It was his fourth home run of the Series and his 16th of the year.

Cruz had a monster game and finished 5-for-6 with the aforementioned home run, two doubles, two singles and five RBI.

"(I) was just staying with the game plan — staying with my approach," Cruz said. "My approach is just to be ready for that fastball. Obviously, got some really good swings today. And that's all I can control. I can't control if I get hits but I can control my approach and how I go about my business."

Grizzlies claw back

Hope International's three-run lead was short-lived. Georgia Gwinnett's second baseman Braxton Meguiar hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first to score right fielder Blaze O'Saben, who got on third with a leadoff triple.

One inning later, the Grizzlies' offense came out of hibernation. Third baseman Paul Winland Jr. and first baseman Caden Smith both scored on fielder's choices, center fielder Ajay Sczepkowski hit an RBI single and designated hitter Henry Daniels hit a two-run single to cap the scoring in the second.

Georgia Gwinnett (53-9) bolstered its lead and outscored the Royals 5-2 in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take an 11-5 advantage.

Meguiar led the scoring efforts with four RBI on two hits. He also scored twice.

Royals keep after the crown

The sixth and seventh innings were both completely scoreless and a little underwhelming considering how the game started and continued.

But it was just the calm before the storm that was two of the wildest final innings of a game this Series.

The Royals' right fielder Derek Sims hit a solo home run and David Rivera hit a two-out RBI double to deep left-center field to cut the Grizzlies' lead to 11-7.

Then things started to get wacky. Cruz hit a ball that drifted along the third-base line near foul territory. Georgia Gwinnett shortstop Jackson Cobb attempted to catch the ball for the fly out, but it ricocheted off his glove into foul territory. The play was originally ruled a foul, but an official replay overturned the call and credited Cruz with an RBI double that got Hope International within three runs of the Grizzlies.

Third baseman Alex Moreno scored on a wild pitch and brought the Royals within two.

In the next inning, Hope International pinch hitter Mylan Jones hit a perfect bunt single down the third-base line to load the bases with no out. The Royals were hit by a pitch and walked the next two at-bats. Those two runs tied the game at 11.

Then it happened. Hope International completed the unlikely comeback after Moreno hit a one-run single and center fielder Amari Bartee scored on the same play via fielder's choice.

The Royals fans, and some other neutral fans who were just happy to watch some midweek chaos, erupted when Hope International completed the comeback. The Royals had a couple more runs in the bag in the form of a two-RBI single from catcher Alec Arnone. That hit gave Hope International the eventual final of 15-11.

"We've been in that spot during the season," Cruz said. "And we never gave up. Whether we led by five or we were down by five. We always think we're in the fight and obviously we got rewarded."

In the bottom of the ninth, the Royals turned a 1-6-3 double play to wrap up the comeback and secure their spot in the championship game.

Hope International keeps the ball rolling

Hope International's win Thursday marked the first time since the 2006 Lewis-Clark State national championship team that a squad has won four straight elimination games. The Royals, having not received a bye to this point in the Series, were granted one day of rest and will play the winner of today's elimination game between Tennessee Wesleyan and Reinhardt at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

"We're just continuing to prep like we have (against) every team," Mahoney said. "It doesn't change our mindset who we play. We know everyone's good here and we know we're going to play everyone. That's how we prepare for it."

Hope International 15, Georgia Gwinnett 11

STARS OF THE GAME

Hope International's JJ Cruz went 5-for-6 with a three-run home run, two doubles, two singles and five RBI to lead the Royals' comeback efforts. Hope International pinch runner/hitter Mylan Jones hit a perfect bunt single down the third-base line in the ninth to load the bases for the Royals with no outs and down two scores.

QUOTE OF NOTE

"That was a tough game (in the beginning against Reinhardt). We fought hard and I don't think we did anything wrong in that game. Obviously we lost, but we just tried to carry the good stuff in the next game and we've been doing that so far. We got one more to go and we'll see what happens then."

— Hope International second baseman JJ Cruz.