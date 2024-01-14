Game 16 preview | Maryland at No. 10 Illinois; 1 p.m. Sunday, BTN

Jan. 14—Lineups

No. 10 Illinois (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 6.3 Saginaw, Mich.

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 14.1 Waupun, Wis.

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 7.3 Fort Wayne, Ind.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 11.4 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 10.8 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Domask has scored in double figures in six consecutive games and is averaging 21 points in the four games since Terrence Shannon Jr.'s suspension made him the top offensive option. Domask's longest streak of double-digit games was 10 during his freshman season at Southern Illinois.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 6.5 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 6.7 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Fr. 6-1 3.5 Lafayette, Ind.

Maryland (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Jahmir Young Sr. 6-1 19.3 Upper Marlboro, Md.

G DeShawn Harris-Smith Fr. 6-5 7.8 Woodbridge, Va.

F Jordan Geronimo Sr. 6-6 6.1 Newark, N.J.

F Donta Scott Sr. 6-8 10.8 Philadelphia

F Julian Reese Jr. 6-9 13.4 Baltimore

FYI: Maryland is one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 348th among 362 Division I teams making 27.7 percent of its shots from deep. Scott leads the Terrapins at 37.7 percent, but four regulars are shooting 25 percent or worse.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

F Jamie Kaiser Jr. Fr. 6-6 4.5 Burke, Va.

G Jahnathan Lamothe Fr. 6-4 1.5 Baltimore

G/F Noah Batchelor So. 6-6 2.1 Frederick, Md.

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.

Series: Maryland leads 14-7.

Last meeting: Illinois lost 71-66 on Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md.

FYI: Illinois has lost nine of its last 11 games to Maryland, and the Terrapins' Xfinity Center is the only Big Ten arena where Illini coach Brad Underwood has yet to win. Illinois' wins against Maryland in the Underwood era came at Madison Square Garden in 2019 (Tevian Jones had 18 points in the upset of the 13th-ranked Terps) and in Champaign in 2022 (Kofi Cockburn put up 23 points and 18 rebounds).

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Showing support for Shannon

Five Illinois players — Marcus Domask, Luke Goode, Quincy Guerrier, Justin Harmon and Coleman Hawkins — made the trip from Champaign to Springfield on Friday afternoon for the hearing on Terrence Shannon Jr.'s temporary restraining order that seems to overturn the Illini guard's suspension.

"We just wanted to be their to support our teammate," Domask said Saturday. "That's really all that was."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood shared a similar sentiment.

"They're supporting their teammate," he said. "That's what good teammates do. Then they came back and we jumped right back on Maryland."

Moretti available again for first time in a while

Clearance from his doctor, a week's worth of practice and some individual workouts before that has Nico Moretti ready to make his return in Sunday's game against Maryland. Or at least be available.

The redshirt freshman guard missed the last 10 games with a foot injury, but has completed his return-to-play process. If he plays against the Terrapins — or how much — is still to be determined. Moretti averaged 12.7 minutes in the three games he played before his injury.

"Any time you have a foot injury, those opportunities will probably be a little shorter time frame than maybe they were early just from a conditioning standpoint," Underwood said. "We'll see how the flow of the game goes."

Hawkins is stating his case

Hawkins tweeted after Thursday night's win against Michigan State that he was starting his campaign for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

It's a movement Underwood said he could definitely get behind. The 6-foot-10 forward might not have the counting statistics of his conference counterparts like Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi's blocks or Penn State guard Ace Baldwin's steals, but Hawkins is the only player in the Big Ten to rank in the top 15 of both.

The veteran Illini forward has also repeatedly shown he can guard all five positions, and he has the third best defensive rating in the league behind Maryland's Julian Reese and Omoruyi.

"It's nice when guys are concerned about that end," Underwood said about Hawkins' defense. "Most of them want points and shots. There's not a lot of guys like him from his intelligence standpoint alone on that side. It doesn't matter if it was Zach Edey the game before or getting switched on to (Tyson) Walker. He just finds a way."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 10 Illinois 79, Maryland 69

Illinois' entire defensive scheme is predicated on limiting threes and forcing tough twos. The upside of playing Maryland is that every shot is tough for the Terrapins — regardless of coverage. Maryland has one tough shot-maker in Jahmir Young, who ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring, but offensive efficiency is not the Terrapins' strong suit as a team. Say what you will about analytics, but they seriously favor Illinois in Sunday's matchup. (N-G prediction record: 14-1).