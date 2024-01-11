Game 15 preview | Michigan State at No. 10 Illinois; 8 p.m., Thursday

Jan. 11—Lineups

No. 10 Illinois (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 5.6 Saginaw, Mich.

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 14.1 Waupun, Wis.

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 7.6 Fort Wayne, Ind.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 11.5 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 10.4 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Guerrier is averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in his last six games while shooting 56 percent from the field overall, 50 percent from three-point range (on four attempts per game) and 76 percent at the free throw line. His three consecutive double-doubles mark the longest such streak of his career.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 6.3 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 7.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Fr. 6-1 3.5 Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan State (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Tyson Walker Gr. 6-1 20.6 Westbury, N.Y.

G A.J. Hoggard Sr. 6-4 11.3 Coatesville, Pa.

G Jaden Akins Jr. 6-4 10.7 Farmington, Mich.

F Malik Hall Gr. 6-8 10.3 Aurora

C Mady Sissoko Sr. 6-9 5.0 Bafoulabe, Mali

FYI: Michigan State freshman Xavier Booker was a near-consensus five-star recruit, with the 6-foot-11 forward ranking as high as No. 11 in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports after peaking as high as the No. 3 overall recruit during the summer of 2022. Booker has four DNPs this season and played just four minutes in the Spartans' Big Ten road loss Sunday at Northwestern. His best game came against Stony Brook with 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes in a 99-55 rout for the Spartans on Dec. 21.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Tre Holloman So. 6-2 6.0 Minneapolis

F Coen Carr Fr. 6-5 4.8 East Point, Ga.

C Carson Cooper So. 6-11 4.1 Jackson, Mich.

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analysis) will have the call on FS1.

Series: Michigan State leads 64-63.

Last meeting: Illinois won 75-66 on Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign.

FYI: The tide has seemingly turned in Illinois' favor in its series against Michigan State, with the Illini taking a three-game winning streak into Thursday's game. Before that? The Spartans had a significant edge having won 17 of the previous 25 matchups. Illinois' longest winning streak in the series, perhaps unsurprisingly, came when the 1980s belonged to the Illini and they beat Michigan State seven straight times between Jan. 5, 1987 and Jan. 18, 1990.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Underwood: Sole focus is on Michigan State

Terrence Shannon Jr. will get one of his days in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday when his appeal to have his university suspension via a temporary restraining order is ruled upon in federal court in Springfield. Shannon has been suspended since Dec. 28 after being charged for rape in Lawrence, Kan. His attorneys filed for the TRO on Monday citing a lack of due process and lack of contact with the three-person university panel that ruled to maintain his suspension. An eventful week that Brad Underwood didn't address directly Wednesday afternoon. "There's no change in Terrence's status as of now," the Illinois coach said. "I'm worried about Michigan State. Tom Izzo is enough to worry about. Tyson Walker. We'll deal with that."

Crashing the boards is emphasis for Goode

Luke Goode played a season-high 35 minutes in Illinois' 83-78 loss at No. 1 Purdue. The junior guard finished with a career-high 16 points by making 4 of 8 three-pointers to break out of a mini shooting slump. Goode also had zero rebounds against the Boilermakers. Guess which statistic the Fort Wayne, Ind., heard about the most from Underwood in the last five days? "One of the advantages of me playing the 2 now is I'm a lot bigger than a lot of the guys that are guarding me," the 6-foot-7 Goode said. "To play 35 minutes and have zero rebounds is not something that should happen. At all. I definitely need to rebound the ball more. Coach leans on me a lot to rebound, and my teammates lean on me a lot to go and get some rebounds. Against Purdue was not one of my better rebounding nights per se."

Injury update trending in right direction

Back spasms kept Illinois freshman forward Amani Hansberry from playing in Friday's loss at Purdue. Redshirt freshman guard Nico Moretti also missed the game against the Boilermakers — his ninth straight after suffering a foot injury Nov. 19 against Southern. And fifth-year forward Quincy Guerrier took a hard fall late in the game at Mackey Arena that reaggravated his wrist injury. Guerrier is the only one of the three that isn't a game-time decision Thursday against Michigan State having "shot the cover" off the ball in practice. "(Moretti) is in practice," Underwood added. "He's looked really good and has been really solid in practice."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 10 Illinois 79, Michigan State 74

Beating Michigan State is important. It would mean Illinois both protected home court and secured a much-needed Quad I win. For now. Because by beating Michigan State, there's a chance the Illini deliver the blow that sends the Spartans outside of the top 30 in the NET rankings (they're currently 28th) and turns it into a Quad II win. But wins, regardless of quadrant, are still better than losses, and Illinois should have the advantage against inconsistent Michigan State. (N-G prediction record — 13-1).