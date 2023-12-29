Game 12 preview | Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 11 Illinois; 8 p.m., Friday

Dec. 29—Lineups

No. 11 Illinois (9-2)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 5.5 Saginaw, Mich.

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 4.1 Chicago

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 11.6 Waupun, Wis.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 10.5 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 9.0 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Guerrier's turnaround from beyond the three-point line this season has been dramatic. An ailing right wrist was a factor in the former Syracuse and Oregon forward shooting 1 of 18 in his first six games. That's 6 percent. Guerrier has shot 11 of 20 in the five games since — a robust 55 percent — and is coming off a 5 of 8 effort in Illinois' Braggin' Rights win against Missouri.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 7.5 Fort Wayne, Ind.

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 7.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Fr. 6-1 3.4 Lafayette, Ind.

Fairleigh Dickinson (6-7)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G DeVante Jamison Gr. 5-8 10.3 Dorchester, Mass.

G Joe Munden Jr. Sr. 6-3 10.7 Harlem, N.Y.

F Sean Moore Sr. 6-5 11.5 Columbus, Ohio

F Jo'el Emanuel So. 6-6 10.8 Suffern, N.Y.

F Ansley Almonor Jr. 6-7 16.7 Spring Valley, N.Y.

FYI: The Knights have lost the two guards (Demetre Roberts and ) that led them in scoring last year and helped run rings around Purdue in the 16-over-1 upset in the NCAA tournament. Roberts is playing in Serbia and Singleton in Finland. FDU has had a coaching change since that big upset, too, with Tobin Anderson replacing Rick Pitino at Iona.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Terrence Brown Fr. 6-3 5.6 Minneapolis

G Heru Bligen Gr. 6-2 5.6 Glenn Dale, Md.

G Brayden Reynolds So. 6-1 2.8 Pittsburgh

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Mike Hall (play-by-play) and former Illini Mike LaTulip (analysis) will have the call on BTN.

Series: Illinois leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Illinois won 67-55 on March 17, 2005, in Indianapolis in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

FYI: Illinois has played just two games in its history against other current members of Fairleigh Dickinson's Northeast Conference. That includes a 1982 NIT blowout of Long Island and a 2021 rout against St. Francis (Pa.). Perry Range had 28 points in the latter — a 126-78 victory with six other Illini in double figures — and Kofi Cockburn led the way in the former with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 106-48 win.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Shuffling the lineup

Brad Underwood discussed patience when it came to the playing time — or lack thereof — for his two freshmen through the first third of the season. Closing out the nonconference slate against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday at State Farm Center had the potential to get Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry more playing time than they got the rest of this month against mostly higher-level opponents. Gibbs-Lawhorn, who had a DNP in the Big Ten opener at Rutgers and played just nine total minutes in the four games since, will likely see a bump in playing time with Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended. Who replaces Shannon in the starting lineup is the question. Luke Goode would provide similar shooting, while Justin Harmon would be a dribble drive/perimeter defense option.

Nexus of assists, turnovers

The way this Illinois team is structured dictates how it can operate offensively. The results have been positive — especially in the last month. Taking just December's results into account, per Bart Torvik, Illinois has the No. 4 offense in the country in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency. That success has been driven by the Illini's effectiveness in what's essentially isolation plays. Like Marcus Domask post-ups and basically every possession by Shannon. The latter has generated offensive opportunity for Quincy Guerrier, too, on catch-and-shoot threes off drive-and-kick actions. That's where the rare assist pops up. Illinois' assist rate ranks among the bottom 50 teams in the country, which the Illini can deal with because their turnover percentage is just low enough not to be a major issue.

Effectiveness from deep

Illinois' 30.8 percent three-point shooting in the 2022-23 season was the program's worst since the 2011-12 team connected on 30.4 percent of its shots from deep. Remaking the roster this offseason hasn't led to all that much improvement. The Illini are shooting 32.6 percent from three-point range through 11 games, with Goode (44 percent) and Shannon (41 percent) doing most of the heavy lifting. Illinois has to hope Domask and Harmon can have the same kind of three-point revitalization as Guerrier, who has made 11 threes in the last five games. Domask was a career 36 percent three-point shooter at Southern Illinois, but has made just 10 of 51 (20 percent) for the Illini. Harmon made 34 percent of his threes at Utah Valley last season, but is shooting 31 percent this year.

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 11 Illinois 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 69

Trap games come in all shapes and sizes. Colgate was a trap game for Illinois fresh off a Big Ten opener and a pair of top 25 matchups, but the Illini handled their business in a 74-57 victory. Fairleigh Dickinson represents another potential trap game. Illinois is coming off easily its most complete game in its dominant Braggin' Rights victory. But Terrence Shannon Jr. has been suspended and Big Ten play is looming. Avoiding a letdown against the Knights is paramount. Something that shouldn't be a problem, but isn't so clear cut with a Shannon-less team (N-G prediction record — 10-1).