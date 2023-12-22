Game 11 preview | No. 13 Illinois vs. Missouri; 8 p.m., Friday

Dec. 22—Lineups

No. 13 Illinois (8-2)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 5.7 Saginaw, Mich.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 20.9 Chicago

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 11.8 Waupun, Wis.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 8.7 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 8.1 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: The Illini's Braggin' Rights experience is slim. Just six players on the roster have played in the rivalry game, with Hawkins boasting the most appearances with three. Shannon has the best individual performance of the bunch with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in last year's 93-71 blowout loss to the Tigers.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 7.6 Fort Wayne, Ind.

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 4.5 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 7.7 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Missouri (7-4)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Tamar Bates Jr. 6-5 8.5 Kansas City, Kan.

G Sean East II Gr. 6-3 17.1 Louisville, Ky.

G Nick Honor Gr. 5-10 12.5 Orlando, Fla.

F Noah Carter Gr. 6-6 11.7 Dubuque, Iowa

F Aidan Shaw So. 6-8 2.9 Overland Park, Kan.

FYI: Missouri coach Dennis Gates is apparently trying to become the next Matt Painter. At least in his appreciation of 7-footers. The Tigers have three on their roster in California/Arkansas/Oral Roberts transfer Connor Vanover (7-5), Cleveland State transfer Mabor Majak (7-2) and freshman Jordan Butler (7-0). Missouri also has two signed in its 2024 class in Peyton Marshall (7-0) out of Overtime Elite and Trent Burns (7-3) out of PSAT-XEA Academy in Houston.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

F Jesus Carralero Martin Sr. 6-7 1.6 Málaga, Spain

C Connor Vanover Gr. 7-5 4.6 Little Rock, Ark.

G Anthony Robinson II Fr. 6-2 5.1 Tallahassee, Fla.

Details

Site: Enterprise Center (22,000); St. Louis.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.

Series: Illinois leads 33-20.

Last meeting: Missouri won 93-71 on Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis.

FYI: Brad Underwood has a 2-4 Braggin' Rights record, which gives him the second-lowest winning percentage in the rivalry game among Illinois coaches. Lon Kruger's 1-3 mark is currently the worst, while Lou Henson (10-5), Bill Self (3-0), Bruce Weber (6-3) and John Groce (4-1) all had winning records in the event against the Tigers.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Last year's Braggin' Rights loss lingered

Terrence Shannon Jr. remembers sitting on the bench at the end of last year's Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri. The M-I-Z, Z-O-U chant was echoing inside the Enterprise Center. Shannon even remembers some boos from Illinois fans at the end of a 93-71 loss that wasn't even as close as the final score might have indicated. It's one of the games that stuck with Shannon after last season, and this year's rematch with the Tigers has been on his mind for a while. "The game was kind of over from the start," the Illini guard said. "We remember and plan on making it a different outcome this year. I've been thinking about this game for quite a bit now. We just didn't show up. We didn't show up at all. It's going to be different this year."

Not as much history between current rosters

Last year's Braggin' Rights game was Shannon's first after spending the first three seasons of his career at Texas Tech, and he was one of seven Illini making their debut in the rivalry series. This season isn't much different. Quincy Guerrier, Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry will all experience Braggin' Rights for the first time for Illinois. Missouri, with its own slew of newcomers, is in a similar position. "I've got a bunch of guys in a video room that sit there and don't understand Braggin' Rights," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They're having to hear it. They haven't lived it. (Missouri) has the same thing. Whereas when (now-assistant coach Chester Frazier) played, it was passed on year after year after year after year. We've got very much a different environment. It doesn't mean the game is any less important to the fans or anybody else."

Illini still down a point guard

Nico Moretti won't play in St. Louis against Missouri. The Illini redshirt freshman point guard doesn't seem likely for a return to play in Illinois' final nonconference game Dec. 29 against Fairleigh Dickinson, either. Underwood said Moretti's return to play after a foot injury suffered on Nov. 19 against Southern — a foot injury that will at least cost him a sixth game Friday — won't be rushed. "We won't bring him back until he's 100 percent and it's pain free," Underwood said. "Everything was great (in last week's latest medical checkup). Now, it's just the process."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 13 Illinois 79, Missouri 74

The Illini have avoided the post-New York struggles that marred last season. A nonconference loss at Tennessee was not followed by getting run by Penn State at home in the first of three losses to the Nittany Lions last season. Handling business against Colgate was a far cry from getting a second-half scare from Alabama A&M. All that's left is a better Braggin' Rights performance than the abject disaster of last year. Missouri dominated that game, leading by 35 at one juncture in the second half. Avoiding that kind of pre-Christmas meltdown is a necessity this year for Illinois. (N-G prediction record — 9-1).