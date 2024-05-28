GAME 10: Royals break it open, send Grenadiers packing

May 28—Hope International starting pitcher Trey Seeley threw eight scoreless innings, JJ Cruz went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and the Royals dispatched the Southeast Indiana Grenadiers 12-1 in an elimination game at the Avista World Series on Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston.

The game started as a pitching battle with neither team's arm allowing a hit through the first three innings. The Royals (42-16) broke open the scoreboard in the top of the fourth with the first at-bat of the frame being a home run by senior third baseman Alex Moreno.

"It's huge, it sets the tone for the inning," said Hope International coach Larry Mahoney. "Our goal is to win as many innings as we can, so if we can start off running the board it's a good start for us."

Royals senior right fielder Derek Sims hit an RBI single to right field and junior center fielder Amari Bartee brought home pinch runner Mylan Jones on an RBI single to take a 3-0 advantage in the fourth.

Indiana Southeast (37-20) went through eight pitchers before the end of the game. In the top of the fifth, the Grenadiers brought in senior right-hander Conner Fries.

On the first pitch for Fries, senior shortstop and leadoff man David Rivera blasted a solo home run over the left field fence. It was his 13th home run of the season and his first of the Series.

"It gets the whole lineup going," Cruz said. "If you see the first guy take a good at-bat, it carries over to the rest of the lineup, and the rest of the game, really."

The Grenadiers continued their pitching troubles in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, a walk and a hit-by pitch scored two runs for the Royals. Hope International junior Ryan Lamastra hit a two-run single to put the Royals up 8-0 before the inning was out.

After another pitching change by Indiana Southeast in the top of the eighth, this time senior Gavin Knust on the mound, Cruz hit a home run over the right field wall. It was his 14th of the season and second home run of the tournament.

"I was just trying to stay with my approach," Cruz said. "Just tried to stay with the fastball and, luckily, I got that first pitch and took my best swing at it and got rewarded for it."

Hope International made the score 12-0 in the top of the ninth with Rivera and Cruz each hitting their second home run of the day.

The Grenadiers stifled the shutout in the bottom of the ninth when sophomore pinch hitter Alex Yurt hit an RBI double to give the final score of 12-1.

Seeley got the win for the Royals, going eight innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out 11 batters.

"(Seeley) was unbelievable for us," Mahoney said. "He's a bulldog. He wanted the ninth, but just couldn't go one more. He's done a great job so far."

Indiana Southeast starting pitcher Tyler Yotkewich took the loss for the Grenadiers, pitching four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three batters.

The Grenadiers fall out of the World Series with a 1-2 record. Hope International improves to 2-1 in the Series and will move on to play Arizona Christian at 11:05 a.m. today in a loser-out game.

HOPE INTL. INDIANA SE

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Rivera ss 6 2 3 3 Long lf 2 0 0 0

Moreno 3b 6 1 1 1 Hazelwd lf 1 0 0 0

Cruz 2b 4 4 4 2 White cf 4 0 1 0

Arnone c 5 0 2 0 Powell rf 3 0 0 0

Jones pr 0 2 0 0 Putnam ss 3 0 1 0

Toigo lf 1 1 0 0 Goodwin dh 3 0 0 0

Sims rf 5 0 2 1 Kassel ph 1 0 0 0

Maciel 1b 4 1 0 1 Flock 1b 3 0 1 0

Bartee cf 4 0 1 2 Shephrd ph 1 1 0 0

Lamastra 5 1 2 2 Murphy c 1 0 0 0

Brown c 2 0 0 0

Burdtte 2b 3 0 0 0

Yurt ph 1 0 1 1

Schield 3b 4 0 0 0

Totals 40 12 1512 Totals 32 1 4 1

Hope Intl. 000 310 413—12 15 1

Indiana SE 000 000 001— 1 4 0

Hope Intl. ip h r er bb so

Seeley (W,10-3) 8.0 3 3 3 3 11

Sato 1.0 1 1 1 2 2

Totals 9.0 4 1 1 2 13

Indiana Southeast ip h r er bb so

Yotkewich (L,8-6) 4.0 5 3 3 0 3

Fries 0.1 2 1 1 2 0

Hill 1.2 2 2 2 1 2

Cheek 0.1 0 2 2 2 0

Reynolds 0.2 1 0 0 0 1

Knust 1.0 2 1 1 0 0

Koester 0.1 2 2 2 0 1

Rusch 0.2 1 1 1 0 0

Totals 9.0 15 12 12 5 7

Attendance — 1,016.

AT A GLANCE

Hope International 12

Indiana Southeast 1

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Royals starting pitcher TREY SEELEY thew eight innings, not allowing a single run on three hits, walking no batters and striking out 11.

JJ CRUZ went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home home runs, two RBI and four runs on the day.

QUOTE OF NOTE

"This team fights no matter if we're down by five or up by five. We're always grinding and wanting to finish the game strong." — Hope International senior JJ Cruz