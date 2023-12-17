Game 10 preview | Colgate at No. 16 Illinois; Noon, Sunday

Dec. 17—Lineups

No. 16 Illinois (7-2)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 5.9 Saginaw, Mich.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 21.7 Chicago

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 11.4 Waupun, Wis.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 8.0 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 6.8 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: There are eight Big Ten players attempting at least four three-pointers per game and making at least 40 percent of them. Three different teams, Illinois included, boast two of those players apiece, with Shannon and Luke Goode shooting 42 and 46 percent, respectively. The other six are Minnesota's Cam Christie, Northwestern's Ryan Langborg and Ty Berry, Ohio State's Bruce Thornton and Jamison Battle and Michigan's Terrance Williams II.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 8.1 Fort Wayne, Ind.

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 4.8 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 8.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Colgate (6-4)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Braeden Smith So. 6-0 14.0 Seattle

G Nicolas Jacque-Louis Jr. 6-4 7.9 Miami

F Ryan Moffatt Sr. 6-7 9.8 Lancaster, Pa.

F Keegan Records Sr. 6-10 10.8 South Kingstown, R.I.

F Jeff Woodward Sr. 6-11 4.8 Audubon, Pa.

FYI: Smith is one of six guards nationally — and the only one outside of the power-conference structure — averaging at least 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. The other five are a veritable who's who, including Marquette's Tyler Kolek, Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr., Connecticut's Tristen Newton, Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey and Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Brady Cummins So. 6-6 7.5 York, Maine

F Sam Thomson Sr. 6-9 4.7 Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario

G Jalen Cox Fr. 6-3 3.7 Los Angeles

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and former Illini Trent Meacham (analysis) will have the call on BTN.

Series: Illinois leads 4-0.

Last meeting: Illinois won 75-55 on Nov. 9, 2012, in Champaign.

FYI: Illinois and Colgate played on back-to-back days in December 1948 in Champaign with the Illini winning by a combined 53 points. Illinois also had an 88-50 victory at Chicago Stadium in December 1961. The most-recent win in the series, though, came with Brandon Paul putting up 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

'Us days' amid extended layover between games

Another week between games gave Illinois another opportunity to turn inward and focus on itself between last weekend's loss at Tennessee and Sunday's return home — the first game at State Farm Center since Nov. 24 — to play Colgate. The Illini practiced Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in what coach Brad Underwood called "us days" before taking Thursday off and turning their attention to game preparation Friday ahead of facing the Raiders.

"The last time was before the Rutgers game, and we came out good then," Illinois sophomore guard Ty Rodgers said, referencing another long break between games. "These practices are just as intense. Coach is getting on us. We're running a lot and getting a lot of conditioning in. We're getting a chance to get better. We love these."

Colgate a challenging nonconference opponent

Illinois' return to State Farm Center will be unlike most of its other nonconference home games. While Marquette was an elite-level opponent, the Illini's November at home was filled with matchups against mid-major teams. Low-ranking mid-major teams, in fact, with Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and Valparaiso all ranked 300-plus in both KenPom and Torvik. Colgate is not that. The Raiders are just outside the top 100 in the latter, nearly beat Syracuse for the third straight year at the Carrier Dome, hung with Arizona for a half and head into Sunday's game off a road win at Vermont.

"There's a reason we put this team in here," Underwood said. "There should be no slippage from our standpoint. There should be full-on attention paid. This is part of a December that is as challenging as any we've had. ... It's just another challenge to help us prepare, and that's how we've got to look at it. It's not a 300-plus KenPom strength of schedule game. This is one where you better bring your best or you're in trouble."

Double the basketball at State Farm Center

Sunday will be a doubleheader in Champaign, with a Braggin' Rights matchup for the Illinois women's basketball team against Missouri slated for a 3 p.m. tip at State Farm Center. Fans that attend the men's game will be able to stay for the back end of the doubleheader, with the only caveat that men's game ticket holders in the 100 section will have to relocate to a different section of the arena for the women's game.

"It's unbelievable for our fans," Underwood said. "It's unique. It's a great opportunity, without students, for everybody to come and support Shauna (Green) and that group. I have so much appreciation for what she's built and what she's building. I get the pleasure of getting over to watch her practice a couple times a week and vice versa. We've got a tremendous relationship. It's great for our fans to be able to experience something like that."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 16 Illinois 78, Colgate 69

This isn't a "must-win" game for Illinois. The stakes of a nonconference matchup in mid-December aren't all that high — especially with a top-25 win already on the Illini's résumé. But there's obviously a "can't-lose" vibe if Illinois still wants to be considered among the top teams in the country. Just take Northwestern. On top of the world (and finally ranked) after beating then No. 1 Purdue, and it means considerably less after Wednesday's home loss to Chicago State. Want to stay ranked and not drop a seed line in bracketology projections? Don't lose to Colgate. (N-G prediction record — 8-1).