Game 10 of the College World Series between Florida and Kentucky has been postponed

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Ted Burton (27) greets catcher Jackson Appel (20) after scoring against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Due to more inclement weather expected in Omaha, Nebraska, Game 10 between Florida and Kentucky will now be postponed until 10:00 a.m. CT. as the winner of the matchup will go on to face Texas A&M in a rematch in the double-elimination round with a chance to play for the national title.

Following the first game, Bracket 1 leader Tennessee's game against Florida State has been moved to 2:00 p.m. CT., while the Aggie's 6:00 p.m. start has not been altered at this time.

It's important to note that the weather could continue to impact the game schedule. If the Florida vs. Kentucky game is further disrupted or goes into extra innings, we could see a later start time for Game 12. As of now, Texas A&M remains in a solid position going into Wednesday.

With this sudden change, the teams coming out of Game 10 unscathed will likely face a challenge in managing their pitching rotation. This could potentially give way to an offensive onslaught for Texas A&M, a team that finally showed a glimmer of their batting prowess in Monday's 5-1 win over the Wildcats.

Pitching-wise, ace Ryan Prager's dazzling six-inning performance provides head coach Jim Schlossnagle and pitching coach Max Weiner plenty of options, as Justin Lamkin, Chris Cortez, and closer Evan Aschenbeck are all fresh and ready to take the mound when called upon.

This means the team Texas A&M plays tomorrow will have to play a double header. https://t.co/DTAPqdnAgi — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 18, 2024

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Game 10 of the College World Series between Florida and Kentucky has been postponed