Game 1 of the WNBA Finals saw record viewership numbers on ESPN

The 2023 WNBA Finals are underway with the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces going head-to-head. The Aces took Game 1 on Sunday, 99-82, as the contest boasted impressive viewership numbers. It was the most-viewed WNBA Finals Game 1 ever on an ESPN network.

The game spiked at 885,000 viewers with an average viewership of 729,000. The Aces have benefitted from playing the majority of their games at home since Aug. 31 and will host Game 2 on Wednesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

“You’re also sleeping in your own bed, you’re eating your own food,” said Aces star Kelsey Plum of playing at home. “There’s just things that, it’s a familiarity, but it really does make a difference. We work really hard to be the No. 1 team, to be able to be home to benefit from that stuff later in the season… It’s really cool that everyone cares enough to really lock in, and that’s why we’re in the position we’re in now.”

Sunday's Game 1 of the 2023 #WNBAFinals scored strong viewership across ESPN platforms pic.twitter.com/NRHaFzovNt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 10, 2023

Both Plum and guard Jackie Young scored 26 points on Sunday, setting personal playoff highs. For the Liberty, Breanna Stewart had a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds, Jonquel Jones scored 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot had eight assists.

The game attendance boasted basketball greats like LeBron James and Sheryl Swoopes with 10,300 people in attendance.

