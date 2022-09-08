Clay Helton faces Nebraska’s Scott Frost in the 2022 ‘hot seat classic’

Miami Herald

She flew into Miami aboard the Concorde on May 17, 1991, and she cruised straight into our hearts. Then Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Prince Philip, did Miami. She set young students’ hearts aflutter at Booker T. Washington Middle School. She got a glimpse of Villa Vizcaya, where — legend meeting legend — she and Marjory Stoneman Douglas greeted each other among the throngs.