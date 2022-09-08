Clay Helton faces Nebraska’s Scott Frost in the 2022 ‘hot seat classic’
It's the coach #USC just fired, pitted against the coach the #Huskers might soon fire. You know Trojan fans are going to be interested in this game.
It's the coach #USC just fired, pitted against the coach the #Huskers might soon fire. You know Trojan fans are going to be interested in this game.
Vernon Brown will serve as the leader of SDSU Connect, which advances partnerships between Sioux Falls and SDSU.
A viewer on the @VoiceOfCFB #USC show made a curious comment which was narrowly true but did not contain any argumentative weight or logic.
The Tigers are still projected in the bowl field, but they remain near the bottom.
.@MarkRogersTV @TJAltimore @TPrangleyJr and anyone else who studies #USC could tell you the 2 ways the Trojans have already changed this year.
The former president paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, saying, “Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States.”
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Kristen Zang slammed media outlets and online critics over "ageist" headlines and comments following his breakup with Camila Morrone.
Joe Burrow and LeBron James have expressed mutual admiration in the past, but Burrow says they haven't met.
It 'can be traced to losing touch with the center of the city schools in the LAUSD.' -- @elevenbravo138 on where #USC recruiting went wrong under Clay Helton
We discussed this with @MarkRogersTV at the @VoiceOfCFB: How will David Shaw try to exploit Alex Grinch's unproven USC defense this Saturday?
She flew into Miami aboard the Concorde on May 17, 1991, and she cruised straight into our hearts. Then Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Prince Philip, did Miami. She set young students’ hearts aflutter at Booker T. Washington Middle School. She got a glimpse of Villa Vizcaya, where — legend meeting legend — she and Marjory Stoneman Douglas greeted each other among the throngs.
Since the NFL removed its one-helmet rule, several teams, including the Giants and the Cowboys, have introduced new alternative and throwback helmets.
"They are playing the golf tournament. My opinion is they shouldn't be here, but that's just my opinion."
Clay Helton, the new head coach of Georgia Southern, had a grand opening game as the host Eagles dominated Morgan State on Saturday night.
This weekend visitor list for the Huskers is highlighted once again by their No. 1 target in the Class of 2023.
Jennette McCurdy, whose memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died quickly became a bestseller, talked about the complicated relationship with her mother on Wednesday's season opener of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.
Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for the former president, hit back at a report Trump had kept top secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago.
When a TikToker asked the actor to respond to his thoughts about Andie Anderson in the beloved rom-com, Hudson sweetly delivered.
The juggernaut Dodgers may need to chase a World Series without several would-be aces.
The decision by a federal judge in Florida to grant former President Trump’s request for a special master is poised to shake up the investigation into his handling of highly classified documents while dragging out the polarizing fight. Legal experts say the decision is a major curveball in the Justice Department’s probe, which could delay…
New York, where I was incarcerated, should respect the bodily integrity and human dignity of those it holds in prison, as should every state.