Game 1 of Texas A&M vs. Alabama has been cancelled. Here is the updated schedule

Due to storms in the area, Texas A&M baseball's (33-4, 11-4 SEC) road series vs. Alabama (24-13, 6-9 SEC) has now been rescheduled. Game 1, which was slated to start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, has now been moved to 11:00 a.m. on Friday mid-morning.

On its face, this is both a win and a loss for a hot Aggies squad that is looking to add to their five-game winning streak and increase their win total in SEC play, as added rest is always beneficial, but playing two games in a row could put added pressure on the bullpen is the starters can't last through at least five innings in both games.

Slated to start Game 1, Aggies ace pitcher Ryan Prager has been stellar this year, posting an undefeated 8-1 record with a 1.98 ERA and 73 strikeouts. For Game 2, transfer pitcher Tanner Jones has been highly serviceable, holding a 7-1 record, a respectable 3.86 ERA, and 33 episodes.

