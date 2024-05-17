Game 1 of Texas A&M vs. Arkansas will be played on Thursday night

Due to inclement weather in the College Station/Bryan, Texas area, Texas A&M baseball's Game 1 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks will not be delayed till Friday, as the tarps are off the field, and the Aggies are set to begin play at 8:32 p.m. CT on ESPN 2.

Ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, Texas A&M (42-10, 17-10 SEC) lost its second consecutive SEC series last weekend after falling to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first two games, salvaging the series with a decisive Game 3 6-0 shutout.

Serving as the lone bright spot on the weekend, sophomore lefty Shane Sdao made his first start of the season on Sunday. He set career highs in strikeouts (7) and hits allowed (3) while earning Co-SEC Player of the Week honors this week. Due to his performance, Sdao has earned a starting spot in Game 2 this weekend.

This series is big for both programs. Arkansas (42-10, 19-8) needs one win to secure the SEC West title, while the Aggies need the sweep to take the top spot.

