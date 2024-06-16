Game 1 of Texas A&M vs. Florida in the CWS has been delayed

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (49-13) has reached the College World Series for the second time in three seasons under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. On Saturday night, the Aggies will face a feisty Florida Gators (34-28) team. Both programs last met during the start of SEC play in early mid-March.

As the game's 6:06 p.m. start time approached, the weather in Omaha, Nebraska, took a turn, adding an element of unpredictability to the new start time, leading to the field being covered with a tarp. With no new start time confirmed, the game could potentially resume as late as 11:00 p.m., heightening the anticipation for the fans A tornado watch and potential r.

Here is the new broadcast information. We will update you on any changes, including the new starting time.

Time: TBD

TV Broadcast: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1150AM/93.7FM (local)

Web: 12thman.com

App: 12th Man Mobile App

ESPN betting line: Texas A&M -160

Still in a holding pattern here in Omaha. Will provide an updated start time when we have it. ⛈️#GigEm x #MCWS pic.twitter.com/G7jOb1Dcha — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Game 1 of Texas A&M vs. Florida in the CWS has been delayed