Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final has highest average ticket price since 2010

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning may be one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history, and the prices to get into the arena to catch it in person reflect as much.

The average price for a ticket for Game 1 of the series at Ball Arena in Denver comes in at US$1,061, based on the prices for tickets already sold, making it the most expensive average ticket for an opening game since the 2010 final between the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.

Highest average ticket price for Stanley Cup Final Game 1 since 2010:

2022 - Lightning at Avalanche: $1,061

2018 - Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights: $951

2019 - St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins $779

2021 - Montreal Canadiens at Lightning $578

2014 - New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings: $512

The highly anticipated Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will be a must-watch series, but will cost a pretty penny to those who want to catch it live. (Getty Images)

Resale prices are also predictably high for the hottest ticket in town, ranging between $660 and $5,250, according to Ticketmaster listings.

Prices are slightly cheaper for Game 3 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, ranging from $536 to over $3,000.

This is the first time since the 2008 final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings that the preseason betting favourites will face each other for the Stanley Cup. As of Oct. 12, 2021, the Avalanche (+600) were odds-on favourites to win it all, while the back-to-back champion Lightning (+700) trailed just behind, according to SportsOddsHistory.com.

Tampa Bay will be looking to complete a historic three-peat, becoming the first team to do it in the salary cap era and the first to do it since the New York Islanders won four in a row in the 1980s. Colorado last won the Cup in 2001, and is eager to make the most of its star-studded core and bring a championship back to Denver before its contending window closes.

