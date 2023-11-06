Game 1 preview | Eastern Illinois at Illinois; 7 p.m., Monday

Nov. 6—Lineups

No. 25 Illinois

Starters

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 Saginaw, Mich.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 Chicago

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 Waupun, Wis.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Shannon has started two previous seasons against Eastern Illinois. The former Texas Tech guard had 11 points and three rebounds in his college debut (and first career start) on Nov. 5, 2019, in an 85-60 victory for the Red Raiders against the Panthers in Lubbock, Texas. Shannon's 24 points in Illinois' season-opening victory against EIU was one of 11 games where he scored at least 20 points.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 Chicago

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 Fort Wayne, Ind.

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Eastern Illinois

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown

G Tiger Booker Sr. 5-10 Chicago

G Jaylin Gibson Jr. 6-4 Evanston

G Caleb Donaldson Sr. 6-5 Bloomington

G/F Kyndall Davis Jr. 6-5 Chicago

F Sincere Malone So. 6-8 Chicago

FYI: Former Illinois guard Rich McBride joined the EIU staff in August. The Springfield native, who played for the Illini from 2003-07, has coached for more than a decade. After starting his career at the high school ranks, McBride spent the 2014-16 seasons as an assistant at Illinois-Springfield before moving on to Minot State (2016-19) and Moberly Area Community College (2019-21) as an assistant before a graduate assistant season at Missouri (2021-22) and last season as an assistant at Lincoln University.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown

G Dan Luers Jr. 6-5 Lebanon, Ohio

F Lazar Grbovic R-So. 6-8 Belgrade, Serbia

F Jermaine Hamlin Sr. 6-10 Lincoln

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM.

Streaming: BTN Plus (Subscription).

Series: Illinois leads 7-0.

Last meeting: Illinois won 87-57 on Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Illini with 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Coleman Hawkins put up 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

FYI: Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael played at Illinois in the early '90s before starting his career in athletic administration in Champaign. Michael still holds the Illini records for single season three-point percentage (49.3 percent in 1991-92) and career three-point percentage (44.9 percent from 1991-94).

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Mostly new-look EIU

Illinois doesn't need much of a scouting report on EIU forward Jermaine Hamlin. The Lincoln native played two seasons for the Illini and has filled mostly a reserve role in two seasons for the Panthers. The rest of the EIU roster needed more scouting ahead of Monday's season opener. The Panthers added eight newcomers — seven transfers and one freshman — for the 2023-24 season.

"They're a much older team than they were a year ago," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of EIU. "The portal, transfers, have allowed them to do that. They're going to play really hard. They disrupt passing lanes. They'll play with speed and pace led by their point guard. You're going to be forced to have to guard really good actions. I'm excited about that for us and to see where we've come from the Kansas exhibition."

Filling a new role

Justin Harmon had the ball in his hands more during his first two seasons at Barton Community College (Kan.) and again the past two seasons at Utah Valley. Not necessarily a point guard in name, Harmon's first two teams still turned to him as a playmaker. It's a role he can fill at Illinois — a role several Illini will share in versatile lineups — but it won't be his primary function or purpose.

"I just feel like I'm doing whatever coach tells me to do," Harmon said. "I have been on the ball a lot throughout my career, but whatever we can do to win is what I'm going to do. If I've got to be the hustle guy or be the cutting guy or be the defensive stopper, I'll do whatever to be on the court."

Not lacking for size, length

The only tweak Underwood made to his starting lineup between exhibition games against Ottawa (Kan.) and No. 1 Kansas was swapping Luke Goode for Quincy Guerrier in the latter. A move that didn't change just how big — and how much length — the Illini can put on the court. Ty Rodgers, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask are all listed at 6-foot-6, Guerrier is 6-8 and Coleman Hawkins checks in at 6-10. Goode is 6-7. Underwood and Co. hope that length is an advantage defensively.

"The court looks shrunk from an offensive standpoint when you're in gaps and you've got length and the ability to cover space because of size," Underwood said. "I think it really affects jump shooters when you're contested. ... Getting hands in passing lanes and deflections and all those things are vital. The obvious is your ability to switch when you've got everybody out there that's like size. It doesn't impact you from a mismatch standpoint quite as much."

------

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 25 Illinois 94, Eastern Illinois 69

With an (exhibition) win against top-ranked Kansas already under its belt, Illinois has two games this week that can serve as tuneups for the next major matchup on the schedule — a Nov. 14 date against No. 5 Marquette at State Farm Center. Not that the Illini should sleep on EIU or Oakland on Friday. The Panthers, after all, went to Iowa City, Iowa, last season and pulled off the biggest upset by point spread in the modern era. Anything, as they say, is possible. A major Illinois victory is simply more probable.