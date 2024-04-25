Gamblers score late, force win-or-take-all game 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing Tuesday’s game three against Muskegon, Green Bay entered Wednesday night needing a win to keep its season alive. Although it took over 59 minutes, the Gamblers scored with 36 seconds remaining to break a 1-1 deadlock and force a win-or-take-all game five on the road on Friday.

Check out the highlights in the video above, as Jayson Shaugabay kept GB’s season afloat and propelled the Gamblers one step closer to a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

