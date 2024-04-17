Gamblers to play winner takes all playoff game on Wednesday

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers will play a winner-takes-all game three to advance in the Clark Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night.

Despite winning game one of the three game series, the Gamblers fell 5-2 to the Chicago Steele on Tuesday evening. Green Bay had 34 shots on goal, but came up three goals short.

