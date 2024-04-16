Gamblers escape with playoff win, lead first round series 1-0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Entering Monday night’s playoff opener, the Gamblers had just one postseason win over the last seven years. But following a 6-5 win over the Chicago Steel, Green Bay is back in the postseason win column.

After the first period was knotted up at one apiece, the Gamblers scored two in a row to take a 3-1 advantage. The Steel would fight back with a goal of their own, but quickly conceded two scores in the first minute and a half of the third period. From then on, Green Bay would stave off three Chicago goals in the final period.

Lukas Peterson led the way with a pair of goals as Green Bay enters a possible first round-clinching game against the Steel on Tuesday, April 16.

