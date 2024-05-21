A 'gamble' and an unsung hero - the 2023-24 verdict

[BBC]

Season rating: 10/10. -what else? I considered a nine as we did have a rather big blip, but we responded well to that and it was that response that makes it a 10.

Happy with your manager? A risky appointment, but boy has it paid off. When he arrived, I was excited at where he had come from and what he had achieved but I was worried about his lack of experience as a number one. However, sometimes gambles pay off, and with Enzo’s style more suited to the Premier League, I'm excited for next season, even with profit and sustainability rules hanging over our heads.

Unsung hero: So many heroes this season, but one I feel deserves more credit overall is Hamza Choudhury. Lauded by Rodgers, dropped by Rodgers, loaned out by Rodgers, contract extended by Enzo, stand-in captain for Enzo. You know what you get with Hamza - our midfield enforcer that sometimes is just needed.

Player you'd most like to sign: Jamie Vardy? Maybe not for 10 more years, but then who knows with this guy? Write him off at your peril. However, I would love to see Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn in a Leicester shirt - he’s wearing half blue as it is. I was hoping Blackburn would leave him behind at King Power Stadium ‘Home Alone’-style after our final game.

Best away fans: Coventry City but as the away fans four our nearest derby, I would have been disappointed if they hadn’t been. Ipswich Town were good too, revelling in their team's success and just having a good time. I'm looking forward to seeing them again next season.