New Galt football coach Jason Burgin ready to ground and pound in his first season at the helm

Jul. 27—With the football season opener three weeks away, new Galt High head coach Jason Burgin and his team have been putting in work.

Burgin was hired for the varsity position in March to replace Merv Brookins, who stepped down after one year at the helm.

Burgin, who has been with Galt High as a social science teacher and assistant football coach since the 2018-19 school year, is excited about the upcoming season.

"It's been pretty good. There's always the struggle when your upper-classmen start getting jobs," Burgin said. "So they've been a little bit hit or miss when it comes to full attendance, but the development of the upper class has been pretty good, because I had them when they were freshmen and sophomores, so now that they're in their senior season, they know my system, and they kind of know what I'm about, so they're almost picking up right where they left off, just with a little bit more maturity."

Burgin was the head JV coach and varsity offensive line coach through the COVID years, then took a year off of coaching last year when Brookins took over.

"New staff came in, and I wanted to give them the opportunity to establish themselves as a staff before offering my assistance," Burgin said, "just because if you're trying to get your own traditions, your own system going, you don't necessarily need too much input from the previous staff. I was available, but not approached."

Now he's planning to play a style of football that some in Galt will recognize — he has a double-wing planned for the offense, and a 4-4 defense.

"It's not going to be what they had last year offensively. Last year they were more of a spread team," Burgin said. "We're going back to the base offense that was here for several years of the double-wing. There's a few wrinkles that are going to appear with it, and that should be apparent pretty fast throughout the season."

Burgin graduated from Newark Memorial High School in the Bay Area, where he competed in football, wrestling and track. When he got to the junior college level, he chose to continue his wrestling career, but a bulging disk shut him down.

He worked in the Newark area for about 20 years before moving to the Sacramento area and starting with Galt High.

"This is my first football head coaching gig," Burgin said. "I was a head JV coach a couple of times, then women's wrestling coach for five years in the Bay. This will be my first time in the driver's seat for football. I'm pretty excited for it."

Burgin is also an volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Galt, and hopes to help that program expand into a full girls wrestling program.

"Our girls team since I've been here has done nothing but increase in size," Burgin said. "We had a girl go to the state meet — first in Galt High history, Valentina Ortega. We've had some success, but we'd like to build the program to the point where we have a more established coaching staff rather than relying on volunteers."

On the football field, Burgin is the head coach and offensive coordinator. His defensive coordinator is Anthony Trejo, a long-time Galt staff member.

"He's been on the staff here with multiple staffs for the last eight or nine years," Burgin said. "The thing I like that Anthony brings to the table as a Galt alum is just the hard-nosed football, getting back to tackling, blocking with maximum effort, not just arm-tackling or trying to push guys out of bounds, but letting them know that we're here every snap. And then keeping the defensive assignments straightforward, so they can just fly to the ball."

On the field, while Galt lost key players such as quarterback Cole Erman, lineman Julian Maldonado, and receiver/safety Tyler Zulim, there is a new crop of players that has Burgin is excited to see play.

He sees receiver Kayson Jones and receiver/linebacker Hunter Freeman as leaders on the team.

"Four-year seniors that have really put in the work," Burgin said. "They're maybe not the biggest or the fastest, but they know their jobs, they know other guys' jobs, and they do their best to make sure we're in the best position to compete. They're going to give me everything they have every play. And they happen to be pretty good athletes, so that helps out."

He's excited to see quarterback Roman Tapia take the reins under center, with center Seth Henke and lineman Daniel Magana to watch his back.

With last year's 3-7 campaign, the Warriors have gone 12-31 over the past five years. So that factors into Burgin's equation when he considers what would be a successful season for Galt.

"If you look at the history of coaches hiring and firing here, you have to keep in mind the win-loss differential, so that's always gonna be something I think about, but it's not going to dictate how I coach," Burgin said. "What's going to dictate how I coach is player development. Are they getting better? Are they competing every snap regardless of the score?

"That's one of the things that, coming from a construction family, how hard do you work every minute out there? Because somebody else might work harder and take your job."

The first games of the season are Aug. 18, with Galt scheduled to open the season at Franklin in Stockton.