Gallup to watch FA market set tone for possible future apart from Cowboys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Burnett and K.D. Drummond
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2018’s third round, wide receiver Michael Gallup has been an extreme vertical threat for Dallas, totaling 158 catches for 2,457 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three years in the NFL. Now, entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal, his current role with the team is obvious, though his future is not.

Gallup will be a free agent in 2022 and with a massive contract looming for quarterback Dak Prescott, limited cap space next year and the continued ascension of CeeDee Lamb, the Colorado State product may end up having to explore joining other teams. Why? The Cowboys likely won’t be able to afford Gallup’s price tag with Amari Cooper’s $22 million recurring cap hits on the books.

With other factors involved, Dallas may have to lose Cooper for there to be a chance that Gallup is a part of their long-term plans.

After a rookie season that saw him make eight starts, Gallup had a breakout year in his first full season alongside Amari Cooper and thrived on attacking the No. 2 corner while Cooper was getting the attention of the defense. Gallup finished with 1,107 yards that season, catching 58% of his targets.

Notably, Gallup had one of the best games of his career in Week 17 that year, totaling 98 yards and 3 touchdowns in a blowout win over Washington. He continued that upward trajectory in 2020 as he was on pace for another 1,100-yard season before Prescott’s Week 5 season-ending injury. The two will look to rekindle that magic in 2021.

Interestingly enough, the free agent market could set the tone for Gallup’s future payday as there are several interesting comparisons. Gallup could command a contract similar to what JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers) and Corey Davis (Titans) will be paid this summer. Smith-Schuster also has lost targets to young talent in Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, similar to what Gallup’s situation could be with Lamb this coming season.

According to Pro Football Focus’s free agent projections, Davis and Smith-Schuster will likely sign four-year contracts with an average of $16.25 million and $17 million respectively.

Statistically, Gallup is comparable to Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin in his first three seasons. Both played in 46 of 48 games and averaged over 15 yards a reception as their team’s deep threat. Godwin outscored Gallup 17 touchdowns to 13, while Gallup played well in playoff opportunities Godwin didn’t get. Godwin had a magical season in Year 4 on a Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers team.

PFF, which graded out Godwin at a much higher tier than Gallup over their careers, identifies the former as a potential No. 1 receiver and earning a deal worth $22 million a year, which would put him at the top with Julio Jones.

If Gallup is able to have success in 2021 without entering the shadow of Cooper and Lamb, he could be at the top of free-agent value across the NFL. Returning to Dallas would be unlikely, considering an extreme home-grown discount would be necessary to keep the young wide receiver in town.

List

Cowboys News and Notes: Pearson's stern warning, clock starts ticking on Prescott deal

Recommended Stories

  • CB Chidobe Awuzie could be a free-agent target for Raiders

    CB Chidobe Awuzie could be a free-agent target for Raiders

  • Dallas Cowboys can place franchise tag on Dak Prescott Tuesday but don’t have cap space

    Look for the Cowboys to make a push to sign Prescott to a long-term deal and avoid a second franchise tag of $37.7 million in 2021.

  • Biden marks 'heartbreaking' US coronavirus death toll

    US President Joe Biden calls the 500,000 US coronavirus death toll "a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone" during remarks ahead of a candlelight ceremony to honor the lives lost to the pandemic.

  • Legal Weed Stocks Dip Despite New Jersey Governor Signing Recreational Cannabis Bill Into Law

    Cannabis stocks failed to rally on the heels of New Jersey becoming the 13th state to legalize marijuana for adult use. The major weed ETFs were all down as of 4 p.m. after the Monday news announcement: The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ): -3.57% The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO): -3.39% The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX): -4.54% The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS): -3.59%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY): -0.75%. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a trio of adult-use cannabis reform bills into law Monday, making recreational marijuana legal and regulated for adults 21 years and older. It's also decriminalized. Starting immediately, those who had been subject to an arrest for petty marijuana possession — an arrest that may have kept them from from obtaining employment or continuing education — will be able to "get relief and move forward,” Murphy said. What Took So Long? The New Jersey ballot question on Election Day, Nov. 3, garnered more than 2.7 million votes in its favor. After the election, the state legislature went back-and-forth on what to do if anyone under 21 is caught with marijuana. And it's still murky. According to the state Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA), there's essentially no penalty with the exception of a warning or write-up. "We do not oppose the legalization of marijuana as an organization," the PBA stated. "[But] this statute adds so much guess work and uncertainty that we would advise our members throughout the state to take no law enforcement action regarding marijuana or alcohol use by any party in the state." Recently, Murphy signed a bill that modifies penalties for magic mushroom possession, reducing the conviction for those caught with less than 1 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms from a third-degree crime with a punishment of up to five years in prison to a "disorderly person offense" punishable by six months in county jail. The fine was also lessened from up to $35,000 to $1,000. What's Next? Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic says to keep an eye on Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) and Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF). Those three companies are among the cannabis stocks with the largest presence in the Garden State. All three stocks were down by the time the market closed Monday evening. Up to 24 more cannabis licenses will be issused in New Jersey. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPrimo Nutraceuticals Shares Rise 313% On Roller Coaster DayTilray CEO Touts Many 'Cannabis Firsts' In Glowing Letter To Employees After Earnings Call© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IYCMI: NFL math, Cowboys draft, Hall of Fame paths in Week in Review

    The Cowboys offseason is ramping up and many decisions will be made regarding Dak Prescott and solving the issues on defense from 2020.

  • Baron Browning vs Pete Werner: Which LB makes more sense for Cowboys?

    Dan Ruppert and Mike Crum debate which Ohio State Buckeye linebacker is a better fit for the Dallas Cowboys. Baron Browning or Pete Werner.

  • Colts’ 2021 free agency target: DE Yannick Ngakoue

    Previewing Yannick Ngakoue as a free-agent target.

  • Raiders 2021 free agency wish list: Defensive tackle features star talent and depth

    Raiders 2021 free agency wish list: Defensive tackle features star talent and depth

  • U.S. voices outrage over rocket attacks in Iraq but will not 'lash out'

    The United States said on Monday it was outraged by rocket attacks on coalition forces and others in Iraq but stressed it would not "lash out" and would respond at a time and place of its choosing. "We have seen the reports of the rocket fire today ... as you heard us say in the aftermath of the tragic attack in Erbil, we are outraged by the recent attacks," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. Most attacks cause no casualties but the latest rocket attack, on Monday, was the third in Iraq in just over a week to target Green Zone areas that host U.S. troops, diplomats or contractors.

  • Analysis: The NBA's East has a standings logjam to deal with

    This is a bizarre season for the NBA in a bizarre time for the world. Game schedules are typically known months in advance; nobody knows what the second week of March looks like yet. The Eastern Conference standings are a mess.

  • NBA roundup: Wizards top Lakers in OT for 5th straight win

    Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years. Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points. Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 13 off the bench as the Wizards improved to 2-0 to open a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams.

  • Back to the well? Panthers release 2 FA who should interest Cowboys

    Two veterans hit the defensive free-agent market thanks to the Carolina Panthers. Should Dallas be interested?

  • The Child Benefit Plan in the COVID Relief Bill Could Be a 'Foundational' Piece of the American Safety Net

    "Part of it is knowing that you have that cushion next month and you don't have to think about, 'How am I going to fill this $300 gap? ... What predatory lender do I have to use?'”

  • Former Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand charged with felony evading arrest

    Former Seahawks now Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand has been charged with felony evading arrest over a street racing incident in Houston.

  • Prospects for Jags fans to know: TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

    The Jags will undoubtedly be getting help at safety this offseason, and if it comes in the draft, Trevon Moehrig is the best in the class.

  • Franchise Tag window opens Tuesday, will Prescott be tagged again?

    With the NFL's franchise tag period opening Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rappaport believes the Cowboys want to workout a long-term deal before having to franchise Dak Prescott again.

  • Bengals go all-in around Joe Burrow in new 3-round mock draft

    A new mock draft goes an interesting route for the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Deshaun Watson 49ers-Texans trade proposed by Peter King would be wild

    In Peter King's proposal, the 49ers would give up THREE players and FOUR draft picks to get Deshaun Watson.

  • Win over Lakers should give hope and earn trust for Wizards' future

    The way the Wizards won against the Lakers, and have been winning lately, should create optimism about their long-term blueprint.

  • Mock draft watch: A new Alabama WR enters the picture in USA TODAY’s latest

    The latest projection also includes a massive QB trade