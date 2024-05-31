Galloway signs new Plymouth contract until 2026

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwe-born former Everton youngster's current deal was due to expire on 30 June - but he is now signed up until 2026.

His decision to stay at Home Park follows the appointment of new head coach Wayne Rooney and Argyle’s first close season signing Nathanael Ogbeta.

“The main thing was the club overall. That made my decision,” said Galloway. "But with the new gaffer coming in, that was a factor as well. He was a great player. A great coach. He's a serial winner."

Galloway, who also had time on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland in his five years on Everton's books, left to join Luton Town in 2019.

He has made 69 appearances for Argyle since moving on to Home Park in 2021.

Lowly Argyle finished 21st in the Championship this season, narrowly escaping relegation on the last day as Rooney's former club Birmingham City went down instead.