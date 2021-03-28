Gallimore's late shot lifts Meade

Mar. 28—Meade County senior guard Jenna Gallimore scored a layup with 4.5 seconds remaining, and the Lady Waves stamped their ticket to the 3rd Region Tournament championship game with a 46-45 victory over Owensboro Catholic in the tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter.

With the win, Meade County (14-8) advances to take on Apollo (15-6) in Tuesday's title game at 7 p.m.

"You've got to give Jenna credit," said Lady Waves coach Dina Hackert. "We designed that play at the end for Jenna."

Gallimore cut open near the top of the key and got the pass from Meade County point guard Peyton Bradley, who drew a pair of Catholic defenders with her. Wheeling into the lane, Gallimore's shot bounced off the glass and dropped in to give her team a one-point lead.

"We knew she'd be open, just because it's the nature of kids (to chase Bradley)," Hackert said. "You want to put the ball in your seniors' hands in that situation."

The Lady Aces (15-12) had an opportunity at the buzzer, getting a decent look at a corner 3, but the shot went long — sending Meade County to the regional final.

Meade County's late heroics came after Catholic opened the fourth quarter on an 11-2 blitz — capped off by Ally Maggard's layup — that gave the Lady Aces a 41-32 advantage with 3:15 remaining. The Lady Waves answered back with a 9-0 run of their own, resulting in a 42-41 lead after a pair of Gallimore free throws with 59 seconds to play.

Catholic's Katie Riney scored on an offensive rebound putback, and Maggard converted a pair of foul shots for a 45-42 lead with 21.8 seconds left. However, Bradley made two free throws of her own after Kinsley Goetz was called for a technical foul while battling for a rebound underneath the goal.

Meade County got the ball back as well, setting the stage for Gallimore's late layup.

"That's where we've grown," Hackert said. "They can execute some things now. We didn't do that at the beginning of the year."

Story continues

The contest started with the Lady Aces scoring the first six points en route to a 13-6 advantage at the first break. Goetz scored on a rebound and putback that put Catholic ahead 20-9 midway through the second period before the Lady Waves closed the frame on a 6-0 run.

After leading 21-15 at halftime, Catholic pulled ahead for a 30-22 lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter after Hailee Johnson made two foul shots. However, D Griffen made two free throws of her own, Bradley converted a three-point play, and Emily Myers knocked down a 3 in the final seconds to draw her team even at 30 through three quarters.

Griffen finished with a game-high 15 points with seven rebounds for Meade County, while Bradley added 10 points, five boards and three assists. Gallimore chipped in nine points.

The Lady Waves made 16-of-40 shots from the floor for 40%, despite just 1-of-12 shooting from deep (8.3%), and knocked down 13-of-17 foul shots (76.5%) with 13 turnovers.

Goetz posted 12 points to lead the Lady Aces, who also got eight points apiece from Head and Maggard. Maggard and Riney reeled in eight rebounds apiece, with Maggard also dishing for four assists, swiping two steals and blocking two shots.

Catholic made 14-of-41 shot attempts from the field for 34.1%, including 3-of-13 from beyond the arc (23.1%), and converted 14-of-21 foul shots (66.7%) with 12 giveaways.

"We played a heck of a schedule and did what we did," Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said. "We just couldn't buy a shot tonight. We did a lot of good things tonight, we did a lot of good things this year.

"The ball doesn't always bounce your way sometimes, but I'm happy for my team and the experience they got this year. Hopefully we can build on it for next year."

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13-8-9-15 — 45

MEADE COUNTY 6-9-15-16 — 46

Owensboro Catholic (45) — Goetz 12, Head 8, Maggard 8, Riney 7, Hayden 6, Johnson 4.

Meade County (46) — Griffen 15, Bradley 10, Gallimore 9, Durbin 4, Babb 3, Myers 3, Crawley 2.