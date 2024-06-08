Galliani suggests Furlani will be able to crack ‘tough nut’ agent in Zirkzee talks

AC Milan are currently in talks with Joshua Zirkzee’s agent over the transfer commission requested by the latter, with a tough path to an agreement expected. However, as stated by Adriano Gallian, Giorgio Furlani should get the job done.

Olivier Giroud said goodbye to Milan at the end of this past season and a new striker is now needed, with Zirkzee at the top of the wish list. The Rossoneri have already made it clear that they are willing to pay the €40m release clause, which would make him the third-most expensive signing.

During the presentation for the book about Silvio Berlusconi last night, the former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani spoke to the reporters present and shared his thoughts on the Zirkzee rumours. Knowing the agent Kia Joorabchian well, he stated that Milan should get there in the end.

“He’s a friend, I know him well, but Giorgio Furlani is very good, he’s like Giotto with Cimabue. I congratulate him and he will know how to get by even with Kia, who is a friend but also a tough nut to crack,” he stated as cited by MilanNews24.

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be but one thing is certain: Milan will not pay the €15m requested by the agent. It would have to be a significantly lower figure for the Rossoneri to close the deal, otherwise they will turn to other targets.