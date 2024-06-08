Galliani reveals Berlusconi asked Elliott Management if he could ‘buy 25% of Milan’

Silvio Berlusconi is considered as the best club president in history by many and after leaving Milan in 2017, he went on to lead Monza to Serie A promotion. However, as revealed by his right-hand man Adriano Galliani, he also tried to buy 25% of the Rossoneri.

Berlusconi sold the club to Yonghong Li in 2017 and while that was a disastrous move in hindsight, many remember him for his success with the club for such a long time. Indeed, Berlusconi meant everything for Milan by creating the winning foundation in the first place.

During the Serie A Festival this evening, as cited by MilanEye, the former Milan CEO Galliani revealed that Berlusconi tried to buy 25% of the club during Elliott Management’s ownership. However, he never got a response to his request.

“In 2022, Nerlusconi went to Milan’s scudetto party and was welcomed by the chant ‘C’è solo un presidente [there is only one president]’.

“He told Paolo Scaroni ‘Can I speak with Paul Singer? I would like to buy 25% of Milan but with me as president and Galliani as the CEO.’ He spoke with Singer but nothing happened,” he stated.

At that point, Elliott were already in advanced negotiations with RedBird and the sale was made official later that year. Berlusconi sadly passed away last summer but his memory will forever live on with Milan, being almost synonymous with the club.