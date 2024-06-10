Galliani on Nesta at Monza, Di Gregorio exit and Berlusconi memory

Adriano Galliani confirmed that Alessandro Nesta was only a step away from taking over at Monza and admitted Michele Di Gregorio ‘will probably leave’ as Juventus work on a deal.

The Old Lady are looking for a new goalkeeper to take over from Wojciech Szczesny and have identified the Biancorossi number one as their primary candidate, setting up a deal reported to be worth around €18m plus €2m in add-ons for the 26-year-old Italian.

In the meantime, Monza are preparing to welcome new head coach Nesta, needing a replacement after Raffaele Palladino decided to step away after two seasons at the helm. He has since taken over at Fiorentina following Vincenzo Italiano’s move to Fiorentina.

Galliani on Monza plans and Berlusconi memory

Speaking at a press conference via TMW, Galliani first provided an update on Monza’s imminent appointment of Nesta.

“Nesta will probably be the coach of Monza. He has to resolve his affairs with Reggiana, who are a friendly club, so in my opinion it’ll take a short time, Nesta will most likely be our coach.”

He was asked if Di Gregorio would be the only top player to leave Monza, with Juventus ready to welcome the goalkeeper.

“Di Gregorio hasn’t been sold yet, he’ll probably leave. Let’s see, the transfer market hasn’t started yet. For Monza, like any team, traditional revenues do not cover costs. You can’t help but work on player sales.

“Let’s see, Cragno will return and we’ll evaluate if others will arrive. I believe that Monza fans should give a big thank you to Silvio Berlusconi, there must be a reason if from 2012 to 2022 no one else managed to bring Monza back to Serie A, then he arrived and succeeded.”

Finally, Galliani discussed the late Silvio Berlusconi, remembering a moment of their time together entering football and interest in Monza.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t with him the last few days, but I was in Istanbul for the Champions League final, and no one could have imagined what then happened. It was a routine check-up, we had been to dinner together a few days before.

“I remember the first meeting, we were young and our adventure didn’t begin with football as everyone thinks, but because our company transmitted television broadcasts.

“Our relationship with football was born when he bought Milan and I told him that I was available to work day and night, but I have to be able to follow Monza at home and away.

“He looked at me like I was a madman and told me to do it. I could stay here a day and a night to talk about our relationship, thinking of what has happened in the 45 years.

“I’ve had good luck in intertwining mine with that of the president, I find it difficult to talk about him in the past tense. I’m moved, it’s a life spent together.”