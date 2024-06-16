Gallery: ‘Theo surprises Milan’, ‘€100m is needed’ – Today’s front pages in Italy

Euro 2024 is in full swing and things have cooled down slightly for AC Milan on the market, waiting for indications during the prestigious tournament. Yesterday, as highlighted by today’s papers, one arrived that they perhaps didn’t want.

Indeed, during the press conference ahead of Austria-France on Monday evening, Theo Hernandez admitted that his future with Milan hasn’t been fully decided. Or at least he’s not thinking about the matter right now, keen on doing as well as possible for his country.

Today’s newspapers focused on the comments, as you would expect, and also highlighted a mercato derby that could emerge between Milan and Juventus.

The headlines

Gazzetta dello Sport

👀 “Eyes on Theo. ‘Leaving Milan? We’ll see’.”

💰 “The club: €100m is needed.”

Corriere dello Sport

😲 “Theo freezes Ibrahimovic and Milan.”

🤔 “Ibra confirmed a stay but the full-back keeps the door open: ‘I will decide the future after the Euros’.”

Tuttosport

🆚 “Juventus on Kiwior, he’s the alternative to Calafiori. Mercato derby with Milan.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.