Gallery: First Supercars Eseries liveries

The digital covers have been pulled off a number of cars ahead of the series premiere, including the entries for title favourites Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale.

Their respective teammates Jamie Whincup and David Reynolds, both highly unfamiliar with the world of sim racing, will also carry their real life liveries in the Eseries.

The Team Sydney entries for Alex Davison and Chris Pither complete the limited early release of artwork.

The 10-week series will kick off on April 8, with live TV coverage on Fox Sports and live, free streaming through TEN Play and the Supercars Facebook page.

Digital render of Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden Commodore

Digital render of David Reynolds' Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of Chris Pither's Team Sydney Holden Commodore

Digital render of Anton De Pasquale's Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore

Digital render of Alex Davison's Team Sydney Holden Commmodore

