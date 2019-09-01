Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever race winners

Twenty-one-year-old Leclerc, who became F1’s 108th different race winner, beats the likes of Fernando Alonso, Bruce McLaren and Lewis Hamilton on the all-time youngest winner list, which is led by Verstappen thanks to his win for Red Bull at Barcelona in 2016.

Leclerc becomes Ferrari’s youngest-ever race winner, ahead of Jacky Ickx.

Here is the all-time list (age in years month days)…

1: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 18 07 15, Spain 2016

2: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008

3: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 10 16, Belgium 2019

4: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 22 00 26, Hungary 2003

5: Troy Ruttman (Kuzma) 22 02 19, Indianapolis 1952

6: Bruce McLaren (Cooper) 22 03 12, USA 1959

7: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007

8: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 05 06, Malaysia 2003

9: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 06 01, Canada 2008

10: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 06 06, France 1968

