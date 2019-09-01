Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever race winners
Twenty-one-year-old Leclerc, who became F1’s 108th different race winner, beats the likes of Fernando Alonso, Bruce McLaren and Lewis Hamilton on the all-time youngest winner list, which is led by Verstappen thanks to his win for Red Bull at Barcelona in 2016.
Leclerc becomes Ferrari’s youngest-ever race winner, ahead of Jacky Ickx.
Here is the all-time list (age in years month days)…
Scroll to continue with content
1: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 18 07 15, Spain 2016
Andrew Hone / LAT Images
2: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008
Steven Tee / LAT Images
3: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 10 16, Belgium 2019
Andy Hone / LAT Images
4: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 22 00 26, Hungary 2003
LAT Images
5: Troy Ruttman (Kuzma) 22 02 19, Indianapolis 1952
IndyCar Series
6: Bruce McLaren (Cooper) 22 03 12, USA 1959
LAT Images
7: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007
Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images
8: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 05 06, Malaysia 2003
Steve Etherington / LAT Images
9: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 06 01, Canada 2008
Charles Coates / LAT Images
10: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 06 06, France 1968
David Phipps