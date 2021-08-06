Gallery exhibits published Aug. 4, 2021

Aug. 6—John Kellen

Willmar, "Wild Inside" — Lost in Translation, photographs at Azteca Mexican Restaurant, Frieda's Café and Somali Star Restaurant. The photographs are accompanied by translations in four languages represented by our evolving multicultural community.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge Gallery; works by Michele Steffen of Spicer.

WEAC

Willmar, through Aug. 15, WEAC, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when building is open for events; "Landscapes" by Roger Laux Nelson.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery; make an appointment or call/email to see if open, 800-622-5284 or info@swmnarts.org; botanical art and illustration by Mary LaPatka.