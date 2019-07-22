Gallery: New England Patriots offseason arrivals and departures

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston
The 2019 New England Patriots are a different group than the 2018 Super Bowl Champions

The 2019 New England Patriots are a different group than the 2018 Super Bowl Champions

Every summer, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are tasked with building a roster around Tom Brady that can compete for a Super Bowl. This summer is no different for the defending champions. 

They've lost key pieces, like superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired after nine seasons in New England. They've reunited with some familiar facesn like Ben Watson, Michael Bennett and Jamie Collins. They've added wide receivers old (Demaryius Thomas) and wide receivers new (Dontrelle Inman). 

They've made trades, signed free agents, and taken some flyers. Some will pan out, but many won't. 

Check out this guide on who's left the team, and how the Pats have replaced them. 

