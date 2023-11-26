Gallery: Clemson tops South Carolina, celebrates at Williams-Brice Stadium
Clemson defeated South Carolina 16-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, and the Tigers understandably were happy to celebrate the rivalry win.
In the nine-point victory, Clemson’s defense was the story of the game, as it held South Carolina to 169 total yards and seven points while forcing two turnovers. While the Tigers’ offense struggled to earn points, the defense came up clutch when it mattered, with true freshman defensive back Khalil Barnes recording both takeaways, including a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
With the win, the Tigers reclaimed the Palmetto Bowl Trophy and moved their all-time record versus the Gamecocks to 73-43-4.
Here are some of the best photos from the game: