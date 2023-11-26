Gallery: Clemson tops South Carolina, celebrates at Williams-Brice Stadium

Clemson defeated South Carolina 16-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, and the Tigers understandably were happy to celebrate the rivalry win.

In the nine-point victory, Clemson’s defense was the story of the game, as it held South Carolina to 169 total yards and seven points while forcing two turnovers. While the Tigers’ offense struggled to earn points, the defense came up clutch when it mattered, with true freshman defensive back Khalil Barnes recording both takeaways, including a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

With the win, the Tigers reclaimed the Palmetto Bowl Trophy and moved their all-time record versus the Gamecocks to 73-43-4.

Here are some of the best photos from the game:

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates teammates after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as time expires against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after breaking up a pass to South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (36) runs down South Carolina quarterback Colten Gauthier (4) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates with quarterback Hunter Helms (18) after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) raises his arms as time runs out against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) holds a sign “We Run This State” near South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Grayson Howard (5) after defeating South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) points to the Tiger Paw on his helmet after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer meet after a Tigers victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) pulls away from South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Peyton Williams (31) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass as he is hit by Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Mario Anderson (24) runs against the Clemson Tigers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) gives a stiff arm to South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (6) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) runs the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back O’Donnell Fortune (3) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) sacks South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Fans react as Former President Donald Trump walks on the field with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster at halftime during a game between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Xavier Thomas (3) breaks up a pass by South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers kicker Jonathan Weitz (41) kicks a 42-yard field goal against South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Avieon Terrell (20) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks receiver Xavier Legette (17) at the one-yard line during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer reacts after receiver Xavier Legette (17) was knocked down by Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) on a play during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Former President Donald Trump and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster acknowledge the crowd during halftime of a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) sacks South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (36) intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates safety Khalil Barnes (36) after an interception by Barnes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports





Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire