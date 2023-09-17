Gallery: Clemson defeats FAU in rout

Propelled by a dominant first half, Clemson defeated Florida Atlantic 48-14 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

From the first drive of the game, Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) took control on both sides of the ball in the first half. The Tigers scored a touchdown on four of their seven drives in the first half and finished the game with 367 total yards. Defensively, Clemson held FAU (1-2) to zero points and 94 total yards in the first two quarters.

“We got done what we needed to get done,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “That was our main objective, just get better as a team and play our best game and play complimentary football.”

Here are some of the best photos from Saturday’s game:

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) runs after a catch during the first quarterns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) celebrates with teammates safety Jalyn Phillips (25) and cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) after he returned an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs by Florida Atlantic defensive lineman Evan Anderson (8) during the first quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts after kicker Robert Gunn III (38) made a field goal during the first quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs near Florida Atlantic linebacker Jarrett Jerrels (44) during the second quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson running back Phil Mafah (7) scores against Florida Atlantic during the second quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson safety Khalil Barnes (36) picks up a loose ball after hitting Florida Atlantic receiver Jayshon Platt (15) during the second quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs against Florida Atlantic during the second quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (6) catches a pass over Florida Atlantic cornerback Jayden Williams (5) during the third quarter with Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) returns an interception during the third quarter with Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) intercepts a ball during the third quarter with Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) celebrates with fans his interception during the third quarter with Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK





