Gallery: Broncos host military members for boot camp

What an amazing time with the servicemen and women who made it to practice. So inspiring! Thank you to all who serve 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gMcrnppibF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 30, 2023

As part of an NFL-wide appreciation for the men and women who serve in the military and their loved ones, the Denver Broncos put on their ninth annual “Salute to Service” boot camp on Tuesday. Fifty military members watched the team practice, received signatures from players and participated in various events reminiscent of the NFL combine.

The Broncos have a storied history with the military, and the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative. In 2022, Broncos tight end Andrew Beck was the recipient of the Salute to Service Award, given annually to an individual who goes above and beyond in their commitment to the branches of the military.

See photos from the boot camp below, courtesy of USAA.

(Courtesy: USAA)

