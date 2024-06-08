Gallery: ‘Blitz in London’, ‘Camarda renews’ – Today’s headlines in Gazzetta dello Sport

The transfer market is starting to heat up for AC Milan, in advanced talks with Joshua Zirkzee’s agent following a blitz in London. According to today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri also probed a few others during the trip.

It’s not exactly a secret that Milan are keen on securing Zirkzee’s services, having told Bologna that they intend to trigger the €40m release clause. We first reported about the interest in November of last year, on our Substack, and the Rossoneri have been working on the matter since.

Today’s edition of the pink newspaper highlighted that talks are ongoing regarding the agent commission, with an initial request of €15m. In addition to this, however, Geoffrey Moncada also probed a few more names while in England.

The headlines

Gazzetta’s front page

👿 “Four devils. Milan are lighting up the transfer market.”

👀 “Blitz in London for Broja and Cash. Camarda renews until 2027. Zirkzee eager, negotiations about the commission.”

Article on Broja, Cash and Camarda

🏃‍♂️ “Milan are on the move. Blitz in England for Broja and Cash.”

✍ “The youngster Camarda signs contract renewal until 2027.”

Column on Zirkzee

🔜 “He [Zirkzee] wants Milan, but there is a problem with the commission. Talks ongoing with the agent.”

💰 “The agent is asking for €15m, the Rossoneri won’t pay it and it needs to go down a lot.”