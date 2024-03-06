Gallery: Auburn wins battle of the Tigers, beats Missouri for win No. 24

The Auburn Tigers took care of business on the road Tuesday night, winning yet another game by double digits, this time over the Missouri Tigers.

Bruce Pearl’s team was favored by 11 heading into the game so the result is no surprise. Still, some Tigers showed great things in the win.

Forward Jaylin Williams looked like his old self after two sub-par games returning from injury, while guards Chad Baker-Mazara and Aden Holloway stepped up in the absence of Lior Berman.

The Tigers’ 101 points were the most they’ve scored since February 14 against South Carolina. We’ll see if they can carry that offensive output into the remainder of March.

Here are some of the best photos from Auburn’s dominant win.

COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Aden Holloway (1) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Tre Donaldson (3) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers





COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Jaylin Williams (2) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Dylan Cardwell (44) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Denver Jones (12) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers





COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Denver Jones (12) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Denver Jones (12) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers





COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s K.D. Johnson (0) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

COLUMBIA, MO – MARCH 05 – Auburn’s K.D. Johnson (0) during the game between the #13 Auburn Tigers and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Feb 28, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports





GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 10: Johni Broome #4 of the Auburn Tigers dunks the ball during the first half of a game against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on February 10, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)





Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire