Gallery: Auburn wins battle of the Tigers, beats Missouri for win No. 24
The Auburn Tigers took care of business on the road Tuesday night, winning yet another game by double digits, this time over the Missouri Tigers.
Bruce Pearl’s team was favored by 11 heading into the game so the result is no surprise. Still, some Tigers showed great things in the win.
Forward Jaylin Williams looked like his old self after two sub-par games returning from injury, while guards Chad Baker-Mazara and Aden Holloway stepped up in the absence of Lior Berman.
The Tigers’ 101 points were the most they’ve scored since February 14 against South Carolina. We’ll see if they can carry that offensive output into the remainder of March.
Here are some of the best photos from Auburn’s dominant win.