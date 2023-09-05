Gallery: Area youth comes in numbers for WCFC free skills camp

Sep. 5—WORTHINGTON — Members of the two Worthington Community Football Club soccer teams were at Buss Field on Saturday morning for a free skills camp.

Making up the majority of participants were youth under the age of ten.

The area camp was led by WCFC co-owner and head coach Eswin Hernandez. Co-owners Jason Johnson and Patrick Mahoney were also in attendance.

Age groups were coached by WCFC players and staff. The event was sponsored by Brown's Shoe Fit Company.