Gallen throws 6 shutout innings, Carroll drives in 5 as Diamondbacks beat listless Reds 6-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zac Gallen threw six shutout innings in his first start in 11 days and Corbin Carroll had a three-run homer and five RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks dealt the Cincinnati Reds a sixth straight loss, 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Gallen (4-2) made his first start since April 26 when he left the game early due to a hamstring cramp. The right-hander allowed just one Reds hit through six innings, struck out six and walked three in not allowing a runner past second base.

“He got very sharp and very stubborn late,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “But at 79 pitches with the six up-downs, it was time to turn it over to the bullpen. He was great for us.”

The woes continued for the Reds, who scored just two runs in the three-game sweep by the Orioles at Great American Ball Park. With Tuesday's loss, Cincinnati fell to three games under .500 for the first time this season.

Frankie Montas (2-3), making his first start since he was hit in the arm with a line drive April 21, allowed one earned run and four hits through six innings while striking out seven.

Carroll, who had just seven RBIs all season, drove in runs in the third and fifth innings and then, with two on in the seventh, pounded a fastball from Justin Wilson over the center field wall for his second homer of the season. Ketel Marte followed with another homer, only the second time this season Arizona has gone back-to-back.

Lovullo saw Carroll working and improving this season, but did not anticipate a five-RBI outburst from his leadoff man, who came in hitting .203.

“I probably thought something spectacular was about to happen, but five RBIs wasn't on my bingo card,” Lovullo said. “But I know he was the right guy in the right spot. Just a lot of little things went right, but the home run was a really impressive swing."

Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson hit solo homers, accounting for two of the three Reds' hits.

“(Hitters) are trying to do what they need to do to get out of slumps. Everyone here has the right mentality," Montas said. "They know it's a long season. We’ve only played like 30 something games. We still have 120 to play. The way they are approaching this right now, they are not putting their heads down and feeling defeated or (worrying about) how bad we’re losing.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Closer Paul Sewald (oblique strain) was reinstated from the injured list and reassumed his role. He's been out all season. He allowed Stephenson's one-out homer in the ninth but retired the next two batters.

Reds: TJ Friedl (fractured wrist) was taken off the injury list and got the start in center field. He was injured making a diving catch during spring training. He was 0 for 4.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks lefty Jordan Montgomery (1-2, 5.63 ERA) squares off against Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.63, 30Ks) as the series continues Wednesday night.

