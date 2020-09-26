Gallen strikes out career-high 10, D-backs beat Rockies 4-0

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar points to the dugout as he stands at third after his RBI triple, while Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon looks for the baseball during the third inning during the first game of a doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) -- Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Colorado's loss, coupled with other results Friday night, eliminated the Rockies from playoff contention. Last-place Arizona was already out of the postseason chase.

The 25-year-old Gallen (3-2) has been one of the NL's top pitchers for much of the season and saved one of his best outings for last, giving up five singles and walking two. He finished the season with a 2.75 ERA over 12 starts and struck out 82 batters over 72 innings.

Yoan Lopez and Stefan Crichton combined for a scoreless seventh for the Diamondbacks to finish the shutout.

Gallen was happy to finish with a stellar outing after a rough patch in the middle of September. He gave up 11 of his 22 earned runs this season during a two-start stretch.

''Numbers don't really matter, but I'm glad that at least I have something to show for how I felt this year, the groove I got into,'' Gallen said. ''Put a good stamp on the end of the season and feel good heading into the offseason.''

The Diamondbacks jumped ahead 2-0 in the third inning when Walker crushed a ball down the left-field line that stayed just inside the foul pole. The 29-year-old Walker has been the team's most consistent hitter this season with a team-high 18 doubles. He also has seven homers and 34 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar hit a triple later in the third that brought home Kole Calhoun for a 3-0 lead. The ball bounced in and out of the glove of right fielder Charlie Blackmon, who leapt for the catch near the wall.

Colorado's Antonio Senzatela (5-3) gave up four runs over 4 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out two. Raimel Tapia had three singles for the Rockies.

HE'S OUTTA HERE

Rockies DH Matt Kemp was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing after being called out on strikes by plate umpire Jim Reynolds.

TWO UNDER THE ROOF

The doubleheader was the third in 23 seasons at retractable-roof Chase Field.

The first twinbill there was in 2012 against the Marlins because of a scheduling conflict. Arizona also hosted Texas in a scheduled doubleheader in 2013. The D-backs won all four of those games.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Diamondbacks: RHP Silvino Bracho was reinstated from the 45-day injured list as the 29th player for the doubleheader. He's coming back from Tommy John surgery and hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2018. ... The team transferred RHP Corbin Martin (elbow surgery) to the 45-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Santos (0-0, 8.44) was to start the second game of the doubleheader, his third career appearance and first start.

Diamondbacks: Arizona counters with RHP Taylor Clarke (2-0, 3.99). It will be his fifth start this year.

