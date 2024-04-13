Gallegos tosses 4 hitter, Maidens pour it on Ladycats

Apr. 12—Senior Jasmine Gallegos pitched her Jacksonville Maiden softball team to an 11-1 (6 innings, mercy rule) victory over Palestine on Senior Night Friday at Fightin' Maiden Field.

Gallegos went the distance in the circle and held the Ladycats to one earned run off of four hits. She exhibited excellent control by striking out 11 and not walking anyone.

Jacksonville forged out 13 hits in the game and scored at least one run in every inning. The Maidens erupted for five runs in the bottom of the second to move in front 6-0 after two complete.

Ryan Demi Ramirez, Mahala Sotelo, Gallegos and Lacey Whetsell had two hits apiece for Jacksonville (18-12, 5-4).

Ramirez drove in two runs and swiped three bases while Sotelo's night at the plate was highlighted by a double. She also drove in three runs.

Gallegos belted a double and had a RBI and Whetsell added a pair of RBI.

Seniors Ana Miles (double, RBI) and Chesni Speaker (single, RBI) also contributed to the Maidens' offensive output.

Jacksonville is now tied with Rusk, who fell, 10-2 to Hudson Friday, for third place in the District 18-4A standings.

The Maidens, who have clinched a playoff spot, will close the book on the regular season by visiting Madisonville Tuesday.