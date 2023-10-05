Gallaudet Bison partnering with AT&T for revolutionary helmet technology

The University of Colorado doesn't have the only bison changing the game of college football.

The Gallaudet Bison are ready to make their own statement this weekend when they play with a confidence boost brought to them by new helmet technology.

Gallaudet and AT&T announced Thursday that the Bison will step onto their home turf at Hotchkiss Field on Saturday against the Hilbert College Hawks while using a 5G-connected helmet. Quarterback Brandon Washington will wear the custom helmet, which features a small screen at the top of a visor, to see plays sent to him from coach Chuck Goldstein via a tablet. Backup quarterback Trevin Adams is also getting his own helmet.

The technology is meant to even the playing field for Gallaudet, a school for deaf and hard of hearing students. AT&T brought the idea to Gallaudet as part of its work with 5G. Gallaudet's athletics director Warren Keller played quarterback in middle school for a hearing team and did the best he could, but now uses his experiences to break down communication barriers for his student-athletes.

"(AT&T) came to us and said they wanted to know how they could improve our experience. They wanted to understand our challenges, our struggles, our successes," Keller told USA TODAY Sports in ASL. "We came up with the idea for this solution and innovate football farther and it's really been a beautiful thing from the very beginning. We were able to work with them for two years, came to production and I think it's really going to be groundbreaking and change the football world. And it'll just improve access not only for deaf people, but will have an impact on the college and NFL level, for sure."

Andrew Bennett, AVP - Mass Market 5G Products at AT&T, has been with AT&T for 11 years and saw the first millimeter wave node of 5G communication in 2018.

“The (5G) team is constantly thinking of what are ideas, partnerships that we could go engage to bring the future of connectivity to life?" he told USA TODAY Sports. "So this is one that I think everybody was immediately excited about. ‘Hey, let’s go take a look at this and see if a 5G-connected helmet could be interesting.’ I think the reaction from the players and the coaches and even our own internal teams has been, ‘Wow, this is actually a really great application of building something on top of this 5G network that has a lot of play in this particular instance, but also in sports and football in general.'”

In 1894, Gallaudet invented the huddle, which is commonly used across football today, when they were playing another deaf school and didn't want the opponent to see them signing to each other. In a similar way, the new helmet technology has potential to assist more than the deaf and hard of hearing community. Difficulty hearing is a problem for all players, especially because of crowd noise. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr recently made headlines when Taysom Hill noticed the ear hole coverings on his helmet.

“We find it pretty interesting Gallaudet invented the huddle and here we are fielding the first-ever connected 5G helmet with them," Bennett said. "So they’ve been on the forefront of football advancement for a long time.”

The Bison were impressed with how the company listened to their needs and took notes accordingly. Washington pointed out how the initial battery was bulky and heavy, but the team adjusted to make it smaller and lighter.

"It was great, cushioned on the inside. It really fits my head," he said of the final product. "The lens is not too big or too small, so I can see really, really good out of it. I really love the helmet. Can't wait to play it in the game."

Goldstein pointed out that this is one step toward leveling the playing field and doesn't solve every problem. His players still can't hear referees blowing the whistle or talking to them. The NCAA has only designated the helmet to be worn at the one game and only the quarterbacks will wear them for now, but the team is hopeful to continue to make improvements toward equality for its athletes.

"It just took time, but it's pretty rewarding just to put all that time and effort in and be part of this," Goldstein said, "to see the final product, and Brandon and Trevin are going to get to make history because of this."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gallaudet University to play with new helmet tech developed by AT&T