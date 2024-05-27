Gallagher nominated for RPA Women's Player of the Year

Scotland back-row Evie Gallagher has been nominated for the RPA's Women's Rugby Player of the year award after a fine season for club and country.

In the absence of Jade Konkel, Gallagher started all of Scotland's Six Nations matches at number eight and was one of Bryan Easson's strongest players.

One of Scotland's best carriers, she also secured more turnovers than any other player in the tournament.

She has also excelled for Bristol Bears in the PWR this season, helping them to a top-four finish and runners-up in the Allianz Cup.

The Rugby Players Association (RPA) is the representative body of professional rugby players in England.

Previous winners of the award include England internationals Natasha Hunt, Sadia Kabeya and Poppy Cleall.