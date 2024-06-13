Gallagher 'focusing on England', not club future

Conor Gallagher was part of England's 2022 World Cup squad but did not get on the pitch [Getty Images]

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher says he is only "focusing on England" at Euro 2024 amid reports he could leave his boyhood club this summer.

Gallagher has been linked with Aston Villa or Tottenham, and any sale would go down as 'pure profit', meaning it would help Chelsea to navigate the Premier League's strict profit and sustainability rules.

The 24-year-old Gallagher took over as Chelsea captain from the injured Reece James for the majority of last season and impressed to earn a spot at his second major tournament with England.

"I'm a Chelsea player right now and I'm just thinking about England and the tournament," said Gallagher, who went to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"It's not difficult. I'm away with England and I couldn't be happier with the position I’m in.

"I've just been focusing on England. This is the most important thing right now for me and the country.

"I'm hoping I can help the team more on the pitch in this tournament."

Gallagher scored five Premier League goals last season and registered seven assists, featuring in 37 out of 38 league games under former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite Chelsea ending the season strongly with five wins in a row to earn a sixth-placed finish, Pochettino departed and has been replaced by Enzo Maresca, who helped Leicester City win promotion back to the top flight.

All-action midfielder Gallagher said he was "sad" to see Argentine Pochettino depart but "excited" to work under Maresca, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

"I've come a long way this season," Gallagher said.

"Pochettino has done so much for me. I was sad, sad for him and the coaching staff.

"Credit to Pochettino for what he has done for me. He has given me a lot of responsibility and trust at Chelsea and it puts me in a better position to be a bigger part of the squad for this tournament."

England start their Euro 2024 campaign on Sunday against Serbia before they face Denmark on 20 June and Slovenia on 25 June in their other Group C games.