Gallagher focused on England and not Blues speculation
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher did not address the speculation over his future at the club in his England news conference on Thursday, but did "give a lot of credit" to former boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Speaking before the start of Euro 2024, Gallagher said: "I have been focusing on England as this is the most important thing for me and the country. I just want to start the tournament now.
"I have come a long way this season. I have to give credit to Pochettino and what he has done for me because he has given me a lot of responsibility and trust at Chelsea.
"It puts me in a better position to be a bigger part of the squad for this tournament and I am going to do everything I can to help the team as much as possible.
"When I am playing football I am happy - and I have been playing on a consistent basis this season, so I just wanted to work as hard as possible to help Chelsea as much as I can.
"I have to give a lot of credit to Pochettino for giving me that opportunity to show what I could do in the last season. Hopefully there is still room for improvement."