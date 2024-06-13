Gallagher focused on England and not Blues speculation

[Getty Images]

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher did not address the speculation over his future at the club in his England news conference on Thursday, but did "give a lot of credit" to former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking before the start of Euro 2024, Gallagher said: "I have been focusing on England as this is the most important thing for me and the country. I just want to start the tournament now.

"I have come a long way this season. I have to give credit to Pochettino and what he has done for me because he has given me a lot of responsibility and trust at Chelsea.

"It puts me in a better position to be a bigger part of the squad for this tournament and I am going to do everything I can to help the team as much as possible.

"When I am playing football I am happy - and I have been playing on a consistent basis this season, so I just wanted to work as hard as possible to help Chelsea as much as I can.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Pochettino for giving me that opportunity to show what I could do in the last season. Hopefully there is still room for improvement."